Miss Austin viewers are ALL saying the same thing about the BBC show, with some calling the Keeley Hawes drama 'perfection'

Jane Austen fans are a discerning bunch, but the new Keeley Hawes drama Miss Austen, which centres around the bond between Jane and her sister Cassandra, has been met with a seal of approval.

Viewers of the BBC show Miss Austen (which aired Sunday 16th February) have taken to social media to praise the show, calling in 'perfection' and commenting on how true it is to the book it's based on.

'As a lifelong Janeite, I think BBC1's "Miss Austen" is perfection,' wrote one fan on X (formerley Twitter).

'Gill Hornby's charming book is done full justice by a splendid cast led by Keeley Hawes at her very best as Jane's dear Cassandra. The cinematography and settings are outstanding: I really don't want it to end!'

Meanwhile, another wrote, '@BBC has come up with a wonderful TV series, “Miss Austen”. The tv series shows the strong relationships between Cassandra and Jane.

'The actresses are wonderful. Absolutely great to watch especially if you love Jane Austen’s books.'

Meanwhile, another said, 'Me writing to Points Of View to express how ardently I am enjoying catching up on the most excellent serial Miss Austen with the wonderful Keeley Hawes on iPlayer. Very well done BBC.'

Meanwhile, another said, 'Completely in love with the cinematography of #MissAusten.'

And another wrote, 'I’ve already watched all 4 episodes of Miss Austen. It is a wonderful adaptation of Gill Hornby’s book and a beautiful tribute to Jane and Cassandra Austen. I did cry at the end.'

And another wrote, praising the show, 'In other non-earthquake news, finally finished Miss Austen. Last episode was so beautifully written by @gibbzer and I had a wee cry in the airport watching it.'

And another said, 'Jut got round to Miss Austen on BBC iplayer. Loved it, so beautifully adapted by @gibbzer

'And Keeley Hawes is - as per - divine, alongside a stellar cast. Will have to re-watch as I hoovered it. and So much to enjoy -- a feast for the senses.'

Miss Austen airs on BBC One on Sundays at 9.05pm and is streaming as a boxset on BBC iPlayer now.