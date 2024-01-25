Mission: Impossible 7 streaming on Paramount Plus, but with a new title

The wait to stream Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is now over, as the seventh entry in Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible franchise is now available to stream on Paramount Plus to all subscribers in the US and Canada; UK and other markets will see the movie land on the streaming service in February.

However, there is a slight tweak to the movie as it arrives on streaming: a title change. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is dropping the "Part One" and is now just referred to as Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning.

This comes as Mission: Impossible 8, previously titled Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two, is going to receive a new, as yet unknown title. Though the title is changing, the upcoming movie is still going to conclude the story that began in Dead Reckoning.

To that note, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning saw Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his IMF team go up against a dangerous new foe, an AI system known as The Entity that can distort the truth and anticipate its enemies' most logical moves. In order to stop The Entity, Ethan must prevent its human representative, Gabriel, from acquiring a key that could give The Entity immeasurable power.

In addition to Cruise, Mission: Impossible staples Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson returned for the movie, as did other franchise veterans Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny. New to the franchise were Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning received strong reviews, including a five-star review from What to Watch. It has been available to watch at-home via digital on-demand platforms for a while now (and still is), but its debut on Paramount Plus is the first time that it is available on any streaming platform at no additional cost. All you need is a Paramount Plus subscription and you can watch Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning right now.

In fact, you can now watch all seven Mission: Impossible movies on Paramount Plus.

That will have to satisfy Mission: Impossible fans for the time being, as Mission: Impossible 8 is going to take a bit longer to arrive than originally planned. Previously, the movie had been dated for a June 2024 release, about a year after Dead Reckoning premiered in movie theaters. However, due to productions being shut down in 2023 because of the multiple strikes in Hollywood over new labor agreements, Mission: Impossible 8 has been delayed to May 23, 2025.