Moonflower Murders fans are saying the same thing about THIS character

Moonflower Murders viewers has returned to screens, and viewers already have a favourite character.

Viewers of Moonflower Murders have taken to social media to express how much they enjoy one of the character's acting.

One fan of the show said, 'Absolutely adore @willtudor1's acting and so i decided to watch "industry" and "magpie / moonflower murders" because of him and i loved them.

'He was phenomenal in them; only thing i wish is that theo had been there longer.'

While another said, '@willtudor1 loved to see you on moonflower murders.. brilliant acting.. love you.. hope I will see you again soon.. love from Budapest.'

But not everyone was a big fan of the show, with another saying, 'Struggling with Moonflower Murders, it’s very disjointed with almost comedy accents.

'Finding it hard to keep track of what’s in which era when it comes to clues and characters despite the great cast.

'I preferred the first series, this one’s trying to be too clever and no recap.'

Meanwhile, another said, speaking of Lesley Manville's performance 'So do I. Did you see her in 'Mum'? & I thought her wonderful in Phantom Thread with Daniel Day Lewis.

'She a hugely sensitive Pisces - those beautiful limpid eyes - & had her heart broken by Gary Oldman but seems to have keep the friendship going (heard her on Desert Island Discs).'

Another writes, referring to Lesley Manville in Moonflower Murders, 'I used to love watching her in ‘Mum’; it was the first time she caught my eye with her performance.

'Since then I actively look for things she is in. I recently watched Moonflower Murders on iPlayer because she was in it. I was so glad that I did. We watched over 2 evenings.'

To which another fan replied, 'It's on tonight. I agree everything she touches is special. She's also very physically elegant.'

There's been high praise for the show so far, with another saying, 'Just watched Moonflower Muders (BBC) & it's every bit as brilliant as its predecessor, Magpie Murders. Tip: Make sure you watch to the very last second.'

Author Anthony Horowitz said of the show, " I had such fun writing the scripts, and they've been brought to life by a brilliant director and cast."

Moonflower Murders returns next Saturday 7th December.