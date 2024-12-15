My No. 1 recent M. Night Shyamalan movie is now on Netflix — but it's pretty divisive

Like most movie fans, I've had a turbulent relationship with the recent films of horror filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, but I've got to admit I did enjoy Knock at the Cabin. Now, the movie has been added to Netflix's library in the UK.

Don't live in the UK? Knock at the Cabin is streaming on Starz in the US.

Released in 2023, Knock at the Cabin is Shyamalan's second-most recent movie after 2024's Trap. The movie is about a couple holidaying in a remote Pennsylvanian cabin with their adoptive daughter. However some strangers arrive and hold the trio captive, convinced that the world will end if they don't sacrifice one of their own.

The movie has a fairly recognizable cast with Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rupert Grint and Abby Quinn taking some of the lead roles. In true Shyamalan form, he also has a little cameo, and it's all the more prominent given how limited the cast is otherwise.

With only 67% on Rotten Tomatoes (63% audience score), Knock at the Cabin was quite divisive, and we only gave it three stars in our review. However, it has Shyamalan's highest Rotten Tomatoes score since 2016's Split (with 79%) and is one of only three movies he's directed in the last 20 years with "fresh" scores on the site (the other one is 2015's The Visit with 68%).

And I've got to say Knock at the Cabin is my favorite movie from the director since 2002's Signs, my favorite from him. Like that movie, it makes good use of its limited location. I also appreciated its decision to avoid the ambiguity as to the situation which most film-makers would opt for, and instead turn it into a character drama as we see the main characters come to terms with their predicament (a contentious point given that this is a change from the novel Knock at the Cabin is based on).

Sure, it's not perfect: it gets a little silly towards the end, it's not quite as chilling as Signs, and Rupert Grint isn't nearly as prominent as you'd hope. But it still passed my movie test: "do I have the urge to pull out my phone mid-way through?" which is a good sign.

Admittedly, I first watched it to do research for our Knock at the Cabin ending explained article, so I couldn't quite zone out! And if you watch the movie, you may want to get that piece ready — lots of people were confused about how it ended.