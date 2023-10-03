Neighbours spoilers: What happens between October 9 to 12?

Airs Monday 9 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) is determined to keep control at Lassiters.



WHAT will the ruthless hotel boss do after finding out some unexpected information about his new business rival, Reece Sinclair (Mischa Barton)?



The battlelines are drawn between two Ramsay Street residents over the future of Erinsborough High School.



And SOMEONE finds themselves caught-in-the-middle of the friendship fallout!



Plus, has Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar) bitten off more than he can chew as a pet owner?



WHAT has Trevor the dog done this time?

Airs Tuesday 10 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Paul makes a calculated move in an attempt to get the upper hand against Reece.



However, his actions lead to dramatic consequences at Lassiters...



Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) decides to take a leap of faith and finds herself truly out of her comfort zone.



Meanwhile, Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) has BIG plans for a grand adventure.



WHERE is Harold heading?

Airs Wednesday 11 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



The Varga-Murphy family settle into their new life on Ramsay Street.



But they are unaware that one of their new neighbours is busy SNOOPING into their background!



WHO?



WHAT is the status of Byron Stone's (Xavier Molyneux) now not-so-secret relationship with VIP hotel guest, Reece?



Is there a chance for Byron and Reece to get back on track?



Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) has so far remained unaware of his teenage daughter Nell's (Ayisha Salem-Towner) attempts to meddle in his new marriage to Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



But is Toadie about to make a SHOCK discovery?

Airs Thursday 12 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Toadie is shocked by the deceit of someone close to him.



WHAT have they done?



Byron is not giving-up on finding the real deal with Reece and goes all out to plan the perfect beach date.



The members of the Varga-Murphy family face a rocky start at both school and work as they attempt to settle into their new lives in Erinsborough.

