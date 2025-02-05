Netflix adds 2025 Oscar-nominated short Anuja to watch ahead Oscar ceremony

One of the most exciting additions to Netflix’s streaming library in February is not a star-studded epic or bingeable TV show, but the Oscar-nominated short Anuja, which arrived on the streamer on February 5.

The Oscar shorts are often the hardest group of nominees to watch (which is why they are also often the hardest for those participating in Oscar pools to pick correctly), so to have a nominee easily available on the world’s largest streaming service is a boon for movie fans who love to see the acclaimed work of Oscar nominees each year.

As for the movie itself, Anuja is about a brilliant 9-year-old girl in India who works in a sweatshop but is given the chance to attend school. She must then make a difficult choice that will impact her and her sister’s future. The short was written and directed by Adam J. Graves and stars Sajda Pathan, Ananya Shanbhag, Nagesh Bhonsle and Gulshan Walia. In addition to its Oscar nomination, Anuja won awards at multiple film festivals in 2024, including the HollyShorts Film Festival and New York Shorts International Film Festival.

This is actually one of two Oscar-nominated shorts that Netflix has available on its platform. The other is The Only Girl in the Orchestra, which was nominated for Best Documentary Short Film. Other Netflix movies that received Oscar nominations this year include Emilia Perez, Maria and The Six Triple Eight.

While Netflix is still hoping to win its first Best Picture trophy (with Emilia Perez as its lone shot this year), the streamer has earned multiple trophies for the short categories. It has won six Oscars for short films, including at least one in each of the three Best Animated Short (If Anything Happens I Love You in 2021), Best Documentary Short (The White Helmets in 2017, Period. End of Sentence in 2019 and The Elephant Whisperers in 2023) and Best Live Action Short (Two Distant Strangers in 2021 and The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar last year). Can Anuja, or The Other Girl in the Orchestra, make it lucky number seven (or eight) for Netflix?

We’ll find out on March 2, when the Oscars take place. But between now and then you can watch Anuja and decide for yourself if it is a worthy potential Oscar winner.

Watch the trailer for Anuja below:

