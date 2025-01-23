How to watch 2025 Oscar nominated movies
Catch up with the nominated movies before March 2.
The Oscars nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have finally been announced, featuring many that have been forecasted as Oscar contenders for a while (Anora, The Brutalist, Wicked) and some movies that you have just heard about for the first time when the nominees were announced. If you like to see as many of the movies up for Oscars each year, we're here to help you figure out how to watch the 2025 Oscar-nominated movies.
Below you'll find all of the Oscars 2025 nominees, including what awards they were nominated for and, most importantly, where you can watch them right now. Many are available to watch at home, while some are still only playing in movie theaters. But let this serve as a guide to play catchup on the Oscar nominees ahead of the official Oscars ceremony on March 2.
How to watch A Lien
- A Lien is not available to watch online at this time
- Oscar nominations: Best Live Action Short
How to watch Alien: Romulus
- Stream Alien: Romulus on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK; also available via digital on-demand
- Oscar nominations: Best Visual Effects
How to watch Anora
- Watch Anora in movie theaters or via digital on-demand
- Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Sean Baker), Best Actress (Mikey Madison), Best Supporting Actor (Yura Borisov), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing
How to watch Anuja
- Anuja is not available to watch online at this time, but it is coming to Netflix
- Oscar nominations: Best Live Action Short
How to watch The Apprentice
- Watch The Apprentice via digital on-demand
- Oscar nominations: Best Actor (Sebastian Stan), Best Supporting Actor (Jeremy Strong)
How to watch Beautiful Men
- Watch Beautiful Men via digital on-demand(Vimeo)
- Oscar nominations: Best Animated Short
How to watch Better Man
- Watch Better Man exclusively in movie theaters
- Oscar nominations: Best Visual Effects
How to watch Black Box Diaries
- Stream Black Box Diaries on Paramount Plus with Showtime in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Documentary
How to watch The Brutalist
- Watch The Brutalist exclusively in movie theaters
- Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Brady Corbet), Best Actor (Adrien Brody), Best Supporting Actor (Guy Pearce), Best Supporting Actress (Felicity Jones), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design
How to watch A Complete Unknown
- Watch A Complete Unknown exclusively in movie theaters
- Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (James Mangold), Best Actor (Timothee Chalamet), Best Supporting Actor (Edward Norton), Best Supporting Actress (Monica Barbaro), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Sound
How to watch Conclave
- Stream Conclave on Peacock in the US; available via digital on-demand in the US and UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Ralph Fiennes), Best Supporting Actress (Isabella Rossellini), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design
How to watch Death by Numbers
- Death by Numbers is not available to watch online at this time
- Oscar nominations: Best Documentary Short
How to watch A Different Man
- Stream A Different Man on Max in the US; available via digital on-demand in the US and UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Makeup & Hairstyling
How to watch Dune: Part Two
- Stream Dune: Part Two on Max and Netflix in the US; streaming on Now Cinema in the UK; also available via digital on-demand
- Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects
How to watch Elton John: Never Too Late
- Stream Elton John: Never Too Late on Disney Plus
- Oscar nominations: Best Original Song
How to watch Emilia Perez
- Stream Emilia Perez on Netflix
- Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Jacques Audiard), Best Actress (Karla Sofia Gascon), Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldana), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best International Film, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Original Song ("El Mal" & "Mi Camino"), Best Sound
How to watch Flow
- Watch Flow via digital on-demand in the US; not available at this time in the UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Animated Film, Best International Film
How to watch The Girl with the Needle
- Watch The Girl with the Needle exclusively in movie theaters in the US; streaming on Mubi in the UK
- Oscar nominations: Best International Film
How to watch Gladiator 2
- Stream Gladiator 2 on Paramount Plus in the US; available via digital on-demand in US and UK; playing in movie theaters in US and UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Costume Design
How to watch I Am Ready, Warden
- Stream I Am Ready, Warden on Paramount Plus
- Oscar nominations: Best Documentary Short
How to watch Incident
- Incident is not available to watch online at this time
- Oscar nominations: Best Documentary Short
How to watch I'm Not a Robot
- I'm Not a Robot is not available online at this time
- Oscar nominations: Best Live Action Short
How to watch I'm Still Here
- Watch I'm Still Here exclusively in movie theaters in US; not playing in UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress (Fernanda Torres), Best International Film
How to watch In the Shadow of the Cypress
- In the Shadow of the Cypress is now available to watch online at this time
- Oscar nominations: Best Animated Short
How to watch Inside Out 2
- Stream Inside Out 2 on Disney Plus; also available via digital on-demand
- Oscar nominations: Best Animated Film
How to watch Instruments of a Beating Heart
- Watch Instruments of a Beating Heart on YouTube
- Oscar nominations: Best Documentary Short
How to watch Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Stream Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK; available via digital on-demand
- Oscar nominations: Best Visual Effects
How to watch The Last Ranger
- The Lost Ranger is not available to watch online at this time
- Oscar nominations: Best Live Action Short
How to watch Magic Candies
- Magic Candies is not available to watch online at this time
- Oscar nominations: Best Animated Short
How to watch The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
- Stream The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent on Arte in the UK; not available in the US at this time
- Oscar nominations: Best Live Action Short
How to watch Maria
- Stream Maria on Netflix
- Oscar nominations: Best Cinematography
How to watch Memoirs of a Snail
- Stream Memoirs of a Snail on AMC Plus in the US; not available in the UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Animated Film
How to watch Nickel Boys
- Watch Nickel Boys exclusively in movie theaters
- Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay
How to watch No Other Land
- Watch No Other Land via digital on-demand in the UK; coming to US movie theaters soon
- Oscar nominations: Best Documentary
How to watch Nosferatu
- Watch Nosferatu in movie theaters and via digital on-demand in the US; available exclusively in cinemas in the UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Production Design
How to watch The Only Girl in the Orchestra
- Stream The Only Girl in the Orchestra on Netflix
- Oscar nominations: Best Documentary Short
How to watch Porcelain Wars
- Watch Porcelain Wars exclusively in movie theaters in the US; not available in the UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Documentary
How to watch A Real Pain
- Stream A Real Pain on Hulu and via digital on-demand in the US; playing exclusively in cinemas in the UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Supporting Actor (Kieran Culkin), Best Original Screenplay
How to watch The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Watch The Seed of the Sacred Fig exclusively in movie theaters
- Oscar nominations: Best International Film
How to watch September 5
- Watch September 5 exclusively in movie theaters
- Oscar nominations: Best Original Screenplay
How to watch Sing Sing
- Watch Sing Sing in movie theaters in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Actor (Colman Domingo), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song ("Like a Bird")
How to watch The Six Triple Eight
- Stream The Six Triple Eight on Netflix
- Oscar nominations: Best Original Song ("The Journey")
How to watch Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
- Watch Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat in movie theaters and via digital on-demand in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Documentary
How to watch The Substance
- Stream The Substance on Mubi and via digital on-demand
- Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Coralie Fargeat), Best Actress (Demi Moore), Best Original Screenplay, Best Makeup & Hairstyling
How to watch Sugarcane
- Stream Sugarcane on Disney Plus and Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Documentary
How to watch Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Stream Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl on Netflix in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK.
- Oscar nominations: Best Animated Film
How to watch Wander to Wonder
- Watch Wander to Wonder via digital on-demand (Vimeo)
- Oscar nominations: Best Animated Short
How to watch Wicked
- Watch Wicked in movie theaters or via digital on-demand
- Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana Grande), Best Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects
How to watch The Wild Robot
- Stream The Wild Robot on Peacock (as of January 24) and via digital on-demand in the US; available in cinemas and via digital on-demand in the UK
- Oscar nominations: Best Animated Film, Best Original Score, Best Sound
How to watch Yuck!
- Watch Yuck! via digital on-demand (Vimeo)
- Oscar nominations: Best Animated Short
