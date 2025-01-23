How to watch 2025 Oscar nominated movies

The Oscars nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have finally been announced, featuring many that have been forecasted as Oscar contenders for a while (Anora, The Brutalist, Wicked) and some movies that you have just heard about for the first time when the nominees were announced. If you like to see as many of the movies up for Oscars each year, we're here to help you figure out how to watch the 2025 Oscar-nominated movies.

Below you'll find all of the Oscars 2025 nominees, including what awards they were nominated for and, most importantly, where you can watch them right now. Many are available to watch at home, while some are still only playing in movie theaters. But let this serve as a guide to play catchup on the Oscar nominees ahead of the official Oscars ceremony on March 2.

How to watch A Lien

A Lien is not available to watch online at this time

Oscar nominations: Best Live Action Short

How to watch Alien: Romulus

Stream Alien: Romulus on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK; also available via digital on-demand

Oscar nominations: Best Visual Effects

How to watch Anora

Mark Eydelshteyn and Mikey Madison in Anora (Image credit: Courtesy of NEON)

Watch Anora in movie theaters or via digital on-demand

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Sean Baker), Best Actress (Mikey Madison), Best Supporting Actor (Yura Borisov), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing

How to watch Anuja

Anuja is not available to watch online at this time, but it is coming to Netflix

Oscar nominations: Best Live Action Short

How to watch The Apprentice

Watch The Apprentice via digital on-demand

Oscar nominations: Best Actor (Sebastian Stan), Best Supporting Actor (Jeremy Strong)

How to watch Beautiful Men

Watch Beautiful Men via digital on-demand(Vimeo)

Oscar nominations: Best Animated Short

How to watch Better Man

Watch Better Man exclusively in movie theaters

Oscar nominations: Best Visual Effects

How to watch Black Box Diaries

Stream Black Box Diaries on Paramount Plus with Showtime in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK

Oscar nominations: Best Documentary

How to watch The Brutalist

Watch The Brutalist exclusively in movie theaters

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Brady Corbet), Best Actor (Adrien Brody), Best Supporting Actor (Guy Pearce), Best Supporting Actress (Felicity Jones), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design

How to watch A Complete Unknown

Watch A Complete Unknown exclusively in movie theaters

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (James Mangold), Best Actor (Timothee Chalamet), Best Supporting Actor (Edward Norton), Best Supporting Actress (Monica Barbaro), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Sound

How to watch Conclave

Ralph Fiennes in Conclave (Image credit: Courtesy of Focus Features)

Stream Conclave on Peacock in the US; available via digital on-demand in the US and UK

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Ralph Fiennes), Best Supporting Actress (Isabella Rossellini), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design

How to watch Death by Numbers

Death by Numbers is not available to watch online at this time

Oscar nominations: Best Documentary Short

How to watch A Different Man

Stream A Different Man on Max in the US; available via digital on-demand in the US and UK

Oscar nominations: Best Makeup & Hairstyling

How to watch Dune: Part Two

Stream Dune: Part Two on Max and Netflix in the US; streaming on Now Cinema in the UK; also available via digital on-demand

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects

How to watch Elton John: Never Too Late

Stream Elton John: Never Too Late on Disney Plus

Oscar nominations: Best Original Song

How to watch Emilia Perez

Zoe Saldana in Emilia Perez (Image credit: Shanna Besson/Pathé)

Stream Emilia Perez on Netflix

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Jacques Audiard), Best Actress (Karla Sofia Gascon), Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldana), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best International Film, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Original Song ("El Mal" & "Mi Camino"), Best Sound

How to watch Flow

Watch Flow via digital on-demand in the US; not available at this time in the UK

Oscar nominations: Best Animated Film, Best International Film

How to watch The Girl with the Needle

Watch The Girl with the Needle exclusively in movie theaters in the US; streaming on Mubi in the UK

Oscar nominations: Best International Film

How to watch Gladiator 2

Stream Gladiator 2 on Paramount Plus in the US; available via digital on-demand in US and UK; playing in movie theaters in US and UK

Oscar nominations: Best Costume Design

How to watch I Am Ready, Warden

Stream I Am Ready, Warden on Paramount Plus

Oscar nominations: Best Documentary Short

How to watch Incident

Incident is not available to watch online at this time

Oscar nominations: Best Documentary Short

How to watch I'm Not a Robot

I'm Not a Robot is not available online at this time

Oscar nominations: Best Live Action Short

How to watch I'm Still Here

Watch I'm Still Here exclusively in movie theaters in US; not playing in UK

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress (Fernanda Torres), Best International Film

How to watch In the Shadow of the Cypress

In the Shadow of the Cypress is now available to watch online at this time

Oscar nominations: Best Animated Short

How to watch Inside Out 2

Stream Inside Out 2 on Disney Plus; also available via digital on-demand

Oscar nominations: Best Animated Film

How to watch Instruments of a Beating Heart

Watch Instruments of a Beating Heart on YouTube

Oscar nominations: Best Documentary Short

How to watch Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Stream Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK; available via digital on-demand

Oscar nominations: Best Visual Effects

How to watch The Last Ranger

The Lost Ranger is not available to watch online at this time

Oscar nominations: Best Live Action Short

How to watch Magic Candies

Magic Candies is not available to watch online at this time

Oscar nominations: Best Animated Short

How to watch The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Stream The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent on Arte in the UK; not available in the US at this time

Oscar nominations: Best Live Action Short

How to watch Maria

Stream Maria on Netflix

Oscar nominations: Best Cinematography

How to watch Memoirs of a Snail

Stream Memoirs of a Snail on AMC Plus in the US; not available in the UK

Oscar nominations: Best Animated Film

How to watch Nickel Boys

Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson in Nickel Boys (Image credit: Courtesy of Orion Pictures)

Watch Nickel Boys exclusively in movie theaters

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay

How to watch No Other Land

Watch No Other Land via digital on-demand in the UK; coming to US movie theaters soon

Oscar nominations: Best Documentary

How to watch Nosferatu

Watch Nosferatu in movie theaters and via digital on-demand in the US; available exclusively in cinemas in the UK

Oscar nominations: Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Production Design

How to watch The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Stream The Only Girl in the Orchestra on Netflix

Oscar nominations: Best Documentary Short

How to watch Porcelain Wars

Watch Porcelain Wars exclusively in movie theaters in the US; not available in the UK

Oscar nominations: Best Documentary

How to watch A Real Pain

Stream A Real Pain on Hulu and via digital on-demand in the US; playing exclusively in cinemas in the UK

Oscar nominations: Best Supporting Actor (Kieran Culkin), Best Original Screenplay

How to watch The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Watch The Seed of the Sacred Fig exclusively in movie theaters

Oscar nominations: Best International Film

How to watch September 5

Watch September 5 exclusively in movie theaters

Oscar nominations: Best Original Screenplay

How to watch Sing Sing

Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin in Sing Sing key art (Image credit: A24)

Watch Sing Sing in movie theaters in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK

Oscar nominations: Best Actor (Colman Domingo), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song ("Like a Bird")

How to watch The Six Triple Eight

Stream The Six Triple Eight on Netflix

Oscar nominations: Best Original Song ("The Journey")

How to watch Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Watch Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat in movie theaters and via digital on-demand in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK

Oscar nominations: Best Documentary

How to watch The Substance

Stream The Substance on Mubi and via digital on-demand

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Coralie Fargeat), Best Actress (Demi Moore), Best Original Screenplay, Best Makeup & Hairstyling

How to watch Sugarcane

Stream Sugarcane on Disney Plus and Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK

Oscar nominations: Best Documentary

How to watch Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Stream Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl on Netflix in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Oscar nominations: Best Animated Film

How to watch Wander to Wonder

Watch Wander to Wonder via digital on-demand (Vimeo)

Oscar nominations: Best Animated Short

How to watch Wicked

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked (Image credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Watch Wicked in movie theaters or via digital on-demand

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana Grande), Best Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects

How to watch The Wild Robot

Stream The Wild Robot on Peacock (as of January 24) and via digital on-demand in the US; available in cinemas and via digital on-demand in the UK

Oscar nominations: Best Animated Film, Best Original Score, Best Sound

How to watch Yuck!