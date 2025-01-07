Surprise Golden Globe winner now available to watch online

Animated movie Flow becoming available on digital on-demand platforms a couple of days after a surprise win at the 2025 Golden Globes is a perfect example of great timing. As of January 7, you can buy or rent Flow to watch at home, allowing you to catch up with one of the best-reviewed movies of 2024 and recent award winner.

Flow follows a cat named Cat, a solitary animal whose home is devastated by a flood, forcing Cat to find refuge on a boat filled with various species of other animals where they must rely on one another to survive. FYI, these animals do not use the animation trend of talking animals, as there is no dialogue in the movie. Directed by Latvian filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis, Flow is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 97%.

Despite its acclaim, Flow was a bit of a surprise victor at the Golden Globes, especially as it was competing against animated movies from big Hollywood studios like Inside Out 2, Moana 2 and The Wild Robot. Flow will have a chance to repeat its win at the Oscars, where it could very well be nominated again for Best Animated Feature, or perhaps it could succeed in a new category, as it has made the shortlist of nominees in International Feature Film too.

In order to watch Flow, you need to buy or rent it through the likes of Prime Video , Fandango at Home , Apple TV and more.

Flow joins a growing list of 2024 award contenders that are available to watch at home. In the recent weeks, digital on-demand platforms have added movies like Anora, Wicked and A Real Pain, while streamers have debuted Conclave, Kneecap and more.

If you’re curious about Flow’s competition in the animated category, fellow Golden Globe-nominated animated movies Inside Out 2 is streaming on Disney Plus, Memoirs of a Snail is available via digital on-demand, Moana 2 is still playing exclusively in movie theaters, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is streaming on Netflix and The Wild Robot is available via digital on-demand.

Watch the trailer for Flow directly below to get a sneak preview of the movie:

