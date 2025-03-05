Netflix adds lavish period drama based on a world-famous novel that has vibes of The Crown

Netflix has added The Leopard, a sumptuous Italian period drama that is surely one for fans of Downton Abbey and The Crown.

The six-parter, based on Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa's world-famous 1958 novel and added to Netflix globally on Wednesday, March 5, tells the story of a troubled prince plotting to preserve his family legacy (check out our best Netflix shows guide for more series to enjoy).

The Leopard | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Set in 1860s Sicily, Don Fabrizio Corbera, the Prince of Salina (Kim Rossi Stuart), fears for his gilded way of life as Italy moves towards unification. But when his rebellious nephew Tancredi (Saul Nanni) falls for the wealthy Angelica (Deva Cassel), Don Fabrizio begins to mastermind a marriage that could save his status, even though his daughter Concetta (Benedetta Porcaroli) is desperately in love with Tancredi.

Netflix teases: “Eventually Don Fabrizio is faced with an impossible choice. He has the power to engineer a marriage, between the rich and beautiful Angelica and his nephew Tancredi, that could secure his family's legacy, but doing so he would break his favorite daughter, Concetta's heart. This series will be a modern exploration of timeless themes — power, love, and the cost of progress."

It's a story that grabbed House of Cards and The Serpent director Tom Shankland, who helmed four of the episodes. "I read the book in my 20s and thought it was wonderful," he says. "It's a profound and touching experience of family life and the way it has to navigate huge, turbulent historical challenges."

The Prince of Salina (Kim Rossi Stuart) (Image credit: Netflix)

The series has drawn comparisons to The Crown. Tom adds: “I hope it will give viewers a way of reflecting on what's been going on in the last few years, when we've had pandemics, crazy politics and all the rest of it. How do we survive as families, as humans? What changes and what doesn't?"

The book has been adapted by writer Richard Warlow, who is also the creator and executive producer, together with Benji Walters. The director of photography is Nicolaj Bruel. The costumes are by Carlo Poggioli and Edoardo Russo. Dimitri Capuani is the art director. The original music is by Paolo Buonvino. The series was filmed across Italy in Palermo, Syracuse, Catania and Rome.

The story of the book and movie version

American actor Burt Lancaster and Italian actress Claudia Cardinale in the original movie version (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sicilian writer and nobleman Tomasi di Lampedusa based the widely loved book on the life of his great-grandfather, the Prince of Lampedusa. First published in 1958 it’s considered one of Italy’s most important works of literature. The Prince of Lampedusa was first portrayed on screen by Burt Lancaster in the hit 1963 movie. The movie picked up an Oscar nomination for Costume Design and was critically acclaimed with a 98 % score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Leopard is available now on Netflix.