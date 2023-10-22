Netflix drama Bodies praised as a 'brilliant mind-bending drama'

Netflix viewers have hailed new show Bodies as an instant hit, praising the 'mind-bending' plot.

Bodies stars Graham Spencer and is based on the graphic novel by Si Spencer of the same name. The plot revolves around four detectives, four timelines and one body, with one murder for each of the detectives to solve over the 150-year time span.

The series only dropped on Thursday (19th October) but fans are already hailing it as a big hit, taking to social media to recommend the new show.

'Just finished #Bodies on @NetflixUK Bloody brilliant mind-bending drama set across 4 different time periods. Well worth a watch!' wrote one impressed fan on X (formally Twitter).

Just finished #Bodies on @NetflixUK 🤯 Bloody brilliant mind-bending drama set across 4 different time periods. Well worth a watch! #bodiesnetflix pic.twitter.com/ujknhQFmfeOctober 22, 2023 See more

To which another X user replied, 'I’ll check it out. Anything with Stephen Graham in is well worth watching.'

While another said, 'I'm 3 episodes in. Brilliant so far.'

Another fan of the show commented, praising the representation within the show, 'One thing I really enjoyed about BODIES is the representation.

'The 4 protagonists were:

'- a Black Muslim woman in today’s Britain

'- a Jewish man during WWII - a gay man in 1890

'- a woman living with disability…because, yes, heroes come from diverse backgrounds.'

One thing I really enjoyed about BODIES is the representation.The 4 protagonists were:- a Black Muslim woman in today’s Britain- a Jewish man during WWII- a gay man in 1890- a woman living with disability… because, yes, heroes come from diverse backgrounds#bodiesnetflix pic.twitter.com/o58mkWOWTkOctober 22, 2023 See more

And another wrote, 'binged #bodiesnetflix all day today, my head hurts.'

i binged #bodiesnetflix all day today, my head hurts 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/OeJvdL42ArOctober 22, 2023 See more

And another said, 'One episode into Bodies on Netflix and I’m properly looped in. No idea what’s going on but it has a ridiculously stellar cast.'

One episode into Bodies on Netflix and I’m properly looped in. No idea what’s going on but it has a ridiculously stellar cast. #BodiesNetflix pic.twitter.com/R0m18gcsNWOctober 22, 2023 See more

While another said they were 'obsessed' with the series, writing, 'already obsessed with Netflix new crime mystery series called Bodies.'

already obsessed with Netflix new crime mystery series called Bodies. #Bodies #NetflixBodies #BodiesNetflix pic.twitter.com/OMUG15PBmSOctober 21, 2023 See more

WHhle another said, batting off criticism of the Netflix show, 'I agree with you! I loved #bodiesnetflix ! Every episode caught my attention. It's beautifully made and the cast is fantastic!! I finished it in 2 days! Haters are everywhere, unfortunately...'

I agree with you! I loved #bodiesnetflix ! Every episode caught my attention. It's beautifully made and the cast is fantastic!! I finished it in 2 days! Haters are everywhere, unfortunately... pic.twitter.com/gHYEpCgoGBOctober 22, 2023 See more

While another said, 'Not sure what I’m watching but I can’t stop…'

Not sure what I’m watching but I can’t stop… #bodiesnetflix pic.twitter.com/WEnskK0G4YOctober 20, 2023 See more

Bodies is available for streaming on Netflix now