Netflix drama Bodies praised as a 'brilliant mind-bending drama'

By Lauren Hughes
published

Bodies stars Stephen Graham and is based on a graphic novel by Si Spencer

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd is wartime detective Whiteman in Bodies
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix viewers have hailed new show Bodies as an instant hit, praising the 'mind-bending' plot.

Bodies stars Graham Spencer and is based on the graphic novel by Si Spencer of the same name. The plot revolves around four detectives, four timelines and one body, with one murder for each of the detectives to solve over the 150-year time span.

The series only dropped on Thursday (19th October) but fans are already hailing it as a big hit, taking to social media to recommend the new show. 

'Just finished #Bodies on @NetflixUK Bloody brilliant mind-bending drama set across 4 different time periods. Well worth a watch!' wrote one impressed fan on X (formally Twitter).

To which another X user replied, 'I’ll check it out. Anything with Stephen Graham in is well worth watching.'

While another said, 'I'm 3 episodes in. Brilliant so far.'

Another fan of the show commented, praising the representation within the show, 'One thing I really enjoyed about BODIES is the representation. 

'The 4 protagonists were: 

'- a Black Muslim woman in today’s Britain 

'- a Jewish man during WWII - a gay man in 1890 

'- a woman living with disability…because, yes, heroes come from diverse backgrounds.'

And another wrote, 'binged #bodiesnetflix all day today, my head hurts.'

And another said, 'One episode into Bodies on Netflix and I’m properly looped in. No idea what’s going on but it has a ridiculously stellar cast.'

While another said they were 'obsessed' with the series, writing, 'already obsessed with Netflix new crime mystery series called Bodies.'

WHhle another said, batting off criticism of the Netflix show, 'I agree with you! I loved #bodiesnetflix ! Every episode caught my attention. It's beautifully made and the cast is fantastic!! I finished it in 2 days! Haters are everywhere, unfortunately...'

While another said, 'Not sure what I’m watching but I can’t stop…'

Bodies is available for streaming on Netflix now

Lauren Hughes
Freelance writer

