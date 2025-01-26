Netflix is about to lose 12 big movies including one with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

The list of movies on Netflix is constantly changing, but it's going to see a big bump on Friday, January 31 when a whole twelve are set to be removed.

That's a big blow to movie fans of all stripes; quite a few of the movies leaving have low Rotten Tomatoes scores (one as low as 7%!) but some of them are classics.

For example Zero Dark Thirty (91% on Rotten Tomatoes) is set to depart; this Oscar-winning 2012 war movie depicts the hunt for Osama bin Laden, and it's remembered as a must-watch thriller.

Netflix is also losing the crime comedy duology 21 Jump Street (85%) and 22 Jump Street (84%) which star Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum as cops who pose as high school students to dismantle a drug ring.

Another well-received movie that's leaving is Whitney (88%) from 2018, which is a documentary about singer Whitney Houston and her lifestyle and music.

A few other movies leaving may not be critically beloved, but are well worth a watch. These include Brad Pitt & Angelina Jole action-comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith which was since adapted into a Prime Video show, Channing Tatum & Jamie Foxx thriller White House Down which spawned a few sequels and Jason Sudeikis & Jennifer Aniston comedy We're The Millers which is best remembered for spawning this meme.

So what's left? The remaining movies all have 33% or less on Rotten Tomatoes so they're not popular, but some still have fans.

There's the comedy parody movie Not Another Teen Movie (32%), other teen comedy Project X (28%), police comedy White Chicks (15%), YA fantasy movie The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (13%) and martial arts sequel The Next Karate Kid (7%).

These removals are all per Netflix's official list which applies to the US, so if you live elsewhere, you might see different movies leaving.

If any of those movies appeal to you, then you've got until the end of January to stream them before they leave. Some may go to other services, some may be gone for good, and more may be on a temporary hiatus before they rejoin later down the line.