Netflix makes huge Harlan Coben announcement following Fool Me Once success

Netflix has announced an exciting new deal with author Harlan Coben that will see two more of his best-selling novels adapted into limited series.

The news comes after the huge success of Fool Me Once, which amassed 61 million views globally in its first two weeks, reaching the Top 10 in 91 countries worldwide (source: Netflix Top 10).

The series stars former Coronation Street favourite Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern, a recently widowed mother of one, who is struggling after her husband's death.

However, when Maya later sees her 'dead' husband, Joe (Richard Armitage), on their nanny cam, her world is turned upside down and she is soon on a quest for answers that takes her on an unimaginable journey.

Next on the list to be made into Netflix shows are Harlan Coben's 'Missing You' and 'Run Away', making them the 9th and 10th on-screen adaptations to be made for TV.

Fool Me Once has been a huge hit for Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Missing You follows the story of Detective Kat Donovan whose fiancé Josh – the love of her life – disappeared eleven years ago and she's never heard from him since.

Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

Meanwhile, Run Away is about Simon, who had the perfect life: a loving wife and kids, a great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart.

So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But it turns out she’s not alone and an argument escalates into shocking violence that will shatter Simon’s life all over again. His search for his daughter will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever.

Fool Me Once on Netflix stars Michelle Keegan as a grieving wife with a puzzling mystery to solve. (Image credit: Netflix)

Missing You is the first of the two novels to go into production, with filming starting in spring this year. Other Harlan adaptations for Netflix include The Stranger, Stay Close and Safe.

Fool Me Once has an all-star cast including Adeel Akhtar and Joanna Lumley, and is currently available exclusively on Netflix to stream worldwide.