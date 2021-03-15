Netflix teases Sherlock Holmes-inspired series, 'The Irregulars', with first trailer

Netflix has a new Sherlock Holmes-inspired series, The Irregulars, and the teaser trailer hints at something evil lurking around in Victorian London. This wouldn’t be a problem for Sherlock Holmes, except he is nowhere to be found. Instead, the series follows a group of street kids hired by Dr. John Watson to investigate London's supernatural happenings. The new teaser trailer reveals not only are paranormal crimes happening, but some of the group members have powers of their own.

Check out the trailer below:

The eight-part drama comes from Watership Down director Tom Bidwell, who both wrote and executive produced. The series stars a host of British talent, including Thaddea Graham (Letter For The King, Us) as Bea; Darci Shaw (Judy, The Bay) as Jessie; Jojo Macari (Sex Education, Hard Sun) as Billy; Mckell David (Snatch, Damilola Our Loved Boy) as Spike and Harrison Osterfield (Catch 22) as Leopold; Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve, The Inbetweeners, Indian Summers) as Sherlock Holmes; Royce Pierreson (Judy, The Witcher, Line of Duty) as John Watson and Clarke Peters (His Dark Materials, The Wire, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as The Linen Man.

The series follows Netflix’s success with Enola Holmes, focused on the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. The movie prompted Arthur Conan Doyle’s estate to sue Netflix over depicting Holmes’ personality as too emotional. An aspect of the character they claim wasn’t invented until later Doyle novels that aren’t in the public domain.

The Irregulars has already renewed for a second season just weeks ahead of the first season's March 26 debut. Production is expected to begin this summer in Liverpool, with creator Tom Bidwell returning as writer and producer. The series will continue to be developed by Drama Republic, an up-and-coming independent production company.