Netflix confirms 'The Irregulars' release date

Netflix released the official teaser for their upcoming Sherlock Holmes adaptation The Irregulars earlier today. The show will take a very different approach to Arthur Conan Doyle’s legendary detective.

The Irregulars won’t follow Holmes himself as a detective, but instead follows a team of youngsters based on the Baker Street Irregulars. They appeared in three of Arthur Conan Doyle’s original Sherlock Holmes stories, and are a group of street urchins that Holmes employed as informants.

In this new Netflix adaptation, Holmes is not the upstanding sleuth he has been in other shows. Here, he is a lazy addict who takes all the credit for cases that are actually being solved by his team of young people, not him.

In the teaser, we learn that some sort of darkness has come to 19th Century London. It seems there's something less than normal stalking the streets of London. We’re assured by the disembodied voice of Sherlock Holmes that we know ‘nothing of what it is to be afraid’ just yet.

Several unfortunate people have already met a grisly fate in the above video, and there’s surely more death on the way if our crack team of youngsters can’t put a stop to the paranormal horrors that have been unleashed on the city. Whatever it is, we'll get to find out on March 26, 2021, when The Irregulars is available to stream on Netflix.

The show’s writer Tom Bidwell previously led the Netflix adaptation of beloved animated classic Watership Down. He has described The Irregulars in a BBC blog as his ‘dream project’, one which he has been pitching for ‘ten years’.

The Irregulars is being produced by Drama Republic, a production studio responsible for several highly-regarded British shows including Doctor Foster, My Mad Fat Diary and Black Earth Rising. It stars Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Inbetweeners, Killing Eve) as Sherlock and Thaddea Graham (Us), McKell David (Snatch), Darci Shaw (The Bay) Jojo Macari (Sex Education) and Harrison Osterfield (Catch 22) as Sherlock's group of young super-sleuths.