Netflix Top 10 movies shows little-seen 2024 drama with 94% Rotten Tomatoes fan score has found its audience

While many Netflix subscribers are already getting in the Christmas spirit with Netflix original Christmas movies Hot Frosty and Meet Me Next Christmas proving to be very popular watches, an under-the-radar 2024 new movie is at last finding its audience on the streamer: the based-on-a-true-story drama Rob Peace.

Oscar-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor directs Rob Peace, which focuses on the brilliant young man Rob Peace (Tulsa King star Jay Will), who while studying at Yale also attempts to do what he can to help his incarcerated father (Ejiofor) prove his innocence. Mary J. Blige also stars as Rob’s mother, while the rest of the cast includes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Michael Kelly, Mare Winningham, Camila Cabello, Caleb Eberhardt and Curt Morlaye.

The movie, which released in US movie theaters on August 16, was well received by critics — the movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a respectable score of 74%. Still, Rob Peace made less than a million dollars during its initial theatrical run (per Box Office Mojo, it only played in theaters for two weeks). But those who did see the movie have truly been won over by it, as 94% of those who rated the movie on Rotten Tomatoes gave it a positive score.

Now Netflix viewers have been discovering why since the movie debuted on the streaming service on November 11. During the week of November 11-17, Rob Peace was the fifth most-watched movie on Netflix in the US. Specific numbers aren’t available, but the movie’s popularity on Netflix is continuing, because as on November 19 it was the second most popular movie of the day, behind only Hot Frosty.

Rob Peace is only on Netflix in the US. If you are in the UK or else where, the best place to find the movie is via digital on-demand platforms.

Curious about some other notes from Netflix’s weekly top 10 movies for November 11-17? The top movie in the US was actually the Margot Robbie crime movie Focus, beating out the much talked about Hot Frosty, which came in second; though the Christmas movie got its laurels as it was the most-watched movie in the UK and when looking at all Netflix subscribers around the world. Rounding out the top five was Sandra Bullock’s The Lost City at number three and Meet Me Next Christmas at number four; The Secret Life of Pets, The Lost Children, Just Go With It, Sing and Martha rounded out the weekly Netflix Top 10 in the US.

To watch Rob Peace, or any of these other movies, on Netflix, you must be a subscriber to the streaming service. However if you’re not a subscriber, Rob Peace is also available via digital on-demand in the US.