Netflix adds one of my favorite 2025 movies — why you need to watch this hilarious Keke Palmer comedy

Few things are more fun than a great comedy, and the 2025 new movie lineup got just that very early on when One of Them Days premiered in movie theaters back in January. The hilarious Keke Palmer-led movie quickly became one of the best things I’ve watched this year, but if you haven’t seen it yet it just got a whole lot easier as One of Them Days is now streaming on Netflix.

Hitting the streaming platform in the US on March 31, One of Them Days stars Palmer and SZA, making her acting debut, as best friends and roommates Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) that traverse their Los Angeles neighborhood as they search for a way to scrounge up their rent money to avoid getting evicted after Alyssa’s oblivious boyfriend has blown it. Meanwhile, Dreux is on a ticking clock as she attempts to get to an interview that could change their outlook moving forward.

One of Them Days is one of the best reviewed movies of the year. You can read the official WTW One of Them Days review for our official take, but the critical consensus from Rotten Tomatoes has the movie at a “Certified Fresh” score of 94%, while general audiences also loved the movie, making it “Verified Hot” at 90%. It also has had box office success, currently sitting as the seventh highest grossing movie of 2025 after three months; fourth highest grossing for movies only released in 2025 (some December 2024 movies racked up big money early in 2025).

The secret sauce for One of Them Days is the fantastic comedic chemistry between Palmer and SZA. They are each hilarious together, with a natural rapport that instantly makes you root for their friendship and enjoy their little quirks. But they do more than just make you laugh, as their character’s emotional journey through the movie is given the time and space to flourish in between the laughs (which barely stop coming in this 97 minute movie), making the movie a more satisfying experience altogether.

Palmer and SZA aren’t the only standouts though. The One of Them Days cast is littered with familiar faces and relatively new ones that make this such a hilarious watch. Lil Rel Howery, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Maude Apatow, Janelle James and Keyla Monterosso Mejia all have their moments. But in my opinion the two supporting standouts are Katt Williams as the advice-giving unhoused Lucky and Aziza Scott as the scorned and vengeful Berniece.

Credit must also be given to director Lawrence Lamont, who put all the pieces together while also infusing his own bit of style to the movie, and screenwriter Syreeta Singleton, who penned many of the great lines that will have you busting out laughing. The fact that One of Them Days is each of their feature movie debuts is all the more impressive.

Get a peek at the One of Them Day's trailer if you want to get a sense of what's in store:

ONE OF THEM DAYS - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Stream One of Them Days on Netflix in the US if you have a subscription; if not the movie is available via digital on-demand and, in some places, even still playing in movie theaters. In the UK, One of Them Days is only playing in movie theaters currently.