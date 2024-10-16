Netflix's controversial conspiracy series returns with surprising celebrity star

Netflix often releases shows deemed "controversial", whether they're series like Monsters that's been accused of glorifying murderers, stand-up specials that promote divisive views or conspiracy documentaries that push fringe ideas, and the streamer has brought back a series from the latter camp that first debuted in 2022... but with a surprising guest star joining the mix.

Ancient Apocalypse was first released in November 2022, and a second series hits the streamer on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. In the series Graham Hancock, a British writer, explores his theory that Earth used to harbor an advanced civilization back in the ice age, that was destroyed in some kind of... ancient apocalypse.

The series largely consisted of Hancock looking at disparate elements of real archaeology, such as temples in Mexico or geological records, and purporting that these are actually evidence of this secret civilization. The word "secret" there is intentional, as Graham repeatedly claimed that modern archaeologists intentionally covered up this evidence, for reasons unspecified.

The second season of Ancient Apocalypse looks set to continue this trend, and it bears a more specific focus than the first season as it'll explore evidence in "The Americas" including the USA and South America. However, as per a "sneak peek" video shared by Netflix, Hancock won't be alone in season 2 as a surprising celebrity will be joining him.

The trailer shows Hancock talking to The Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves, as the latter states "as a kid I always the timeline was... off.". It's a brief appearance and Reeves' role in the docuseries isn't clear, though Deadline reports that he will appear "throughout the series".

Upon the release of its first season, Ancient Apocalypse (and Netflix by extension) was the subject of fierce controversy.

Viewers took affront at Hancock's disinterest in the scientific method, with some Rotten Tomatoes user reviews accusing it of "SO MUCH misinformation", "feel[ing] like a mockumentary spoof (like Cunk On Earth) without any of the humor" and being " one of the stupidest shows I've seen recently".

Still, Ancient Apocalypse proved popular, despite (or perhaps because of) its zany views. The show spent a week in Netflix's Global Top 10 TV Shows list, making it two weeks in the US' list and three in the UK's, Australia's and Canada's. It was also evidently popular enough to justify a second season.

Ancient Apocalypse season 2 has seen backlash from Indigenous groups in the US which, according to the Guardian, saw some planned film shoots in Arizona and New Mexico get closed down. According to the report people of the Hopi Nation objected to the way the series depicted Indigenous people, and an interview with a Hopi tribal official done by Sapiens explains the tribe's link to the areas and how Hancock's theories damages it.

Ancient Apocalypse season 2 is on Netflix now.