Ancient Apocalypse: release date, trailer and everything you need to know

Netflix's latest docuseries, Ancient Apocalypse, sees British author and journalist Graham Hancock glancing far back into the past.

In this eight-part Netflix original series, Hancock will be exploring his own ideas about human prehistory and his belief that a civilization far more advanced than we ever believed possible once walked the face of the earth. In the series, he'll be visiting archeological sites across the globe to see if he can uncover some new evidence supporting his theories that an ancient civilization really did exist thousands of years ago.

Here's what we know about Ancient Apocalypse so far.

All eight episodes are available to stream now.

The official poster for Ancient Apocalypse. (Image credit: Netflix)

What is Ancient Apocalypse about?

Netflix's Ancient Apocalypse synopsis reads: "What if everything we know about prehistoric humans is wrong? Journalist Graham Hancock visits archeological sites around the world to uncover whether a civilization far more advanced than we ever believed possible existed thousands of years ago."

Is there an Ancient Apocalypse trailer?

Yes; the Ancient Apocalypse trailer teases some of Hancock's controversial theories about human prehistory. The clip shows how his theories have been heavily challenged by academics whilst also giving us a brief glimpse at some of the archeological sites that Hancock will be visiting.

Check it out below:

Graham Hancock has also shared another teaser for Ancient Apocalypse over on Twitter, which is more provocative than Netflix's official teaser. In this clip, Hancock speaks to a number of faces about some of the places he visits in his new series; one of the guests goes so far as to suggest that one piece of apparent evidence is 'going to absolutely demand a rewrite of history as we know it'.

Who is Graham Hancock?

Graham Hancock is a journalist and author who has been exploring a variety of topics, though much of his work has been dedicated to exploring alternative—and heavily disputed—ideas about human prehistory.

Over the years, Hancock has produced a variety of books and written articles for a variety of publications including The Guardian and The Times, and he's put in several appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience (opens in new tab). His published books include Fingerprints of the Gods, America Before: The Key to Earth's Lost Civilization, Visionary: The Mysterious Origins of Human Consciousness and Magicians of the Gods.

Graham's son, Sean Hancock, is also a writer and works as a Senior Manager of Unscripted Originals at Netflix. (opens in new tab)