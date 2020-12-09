New character posters release for 'Wonder Woman 1984'

There's been a lot of hubub over Warner Bros. properties as of late, but let's not forget that we still have Wonder Woman 1984 in our future. While the superhero flick kicked off the studio's trend of releasing their slate onto HBO Max at the same time as its theatrical release, it appears that Warner Bros. actually had conversations about all the requisite parties about this one. Of course, owning DC Comics and DC Entertainment Inc. meant that they basically only had to talk to themselves, but who's judging?

First up we have the girl herself, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). The color scheme for this film is gorgeous, and it's great to see it highlighted on all of these.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Next up, we have the man himself: Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). For those who remember the first Wonder Woman, Trevor didn't make it out alive. This results in a whole lot of pain for our main girl, causing her to be more guarded than the hopeful hero we meet in the first film when we catch up with her in the present time. But, Diana's made some friends since then. Of course, that seems like the perfect time for the love of her life to return and possibly break her heart all over again!

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

What's a superhero film without a good villain? It's hard to imagine Kristin Wiig as the evil Cheetah, but it's also exciting to see her taking a chance on a different kind of role. Bonus: her jacket in this picture is incredible and her costumes look pretty stellar as far as we've been able to tell in the trailers so far. There's lots of curiosity surrounding her portrayal in Wonder Woman 1984, and we don't have that much longer to wait before we find out what she's all about!

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Speaking of villains, meet the real foil of Wonder Woman 1984. Cheetah might be redeemed before it's all said and done, but Maxwell Lord will always be a tremendous creep. This is the guy who tried to take control of the Justice League after it was fractured by the events in Crisis on Infinite Earths (comics). Though that event hasn't taken place in DC's film universe, it has occurred in the Arrowverse that airs on the CW. In the same crossover, they confirmed their singular continuity. So, there could be some truth to his nefarious future.

In the meantime, it seems pretty likely that he's just going to focus on ruining Diana's day.