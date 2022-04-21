New crime drama DI Ray creator teases Line of Duty style shocks

DI Ray is a new ITV crime drama that is due to hit our screens in early May. Described as "fresh, relevant and thought-provoking,” the series creator and Line of Duty actress Maya Sondhi has hinted at "Jed-influenced" plot twists involved in the upcoming show.

Jed Mercurio, famously known for creating the massively popular crime drama Line of Duty, is an executive producer for the four-part series DI Ray.

Maya, who also played Maneet Bindra in Line of Duty, told the Radio Times that the award-winning TV writer had been an outstanding influence on the show.

She revealed: "My strength is dialogue, but I’m not really too good with story, whereas he's so good at plotting things, and at twists.

"I could just write two people talking in a room for hours, but I've learned so much from Jed about how to hook in audiences and keep them watching.

"There are probably a few ‘Jed-influenced’ plot twists in there — not red herrings, or 'Jed herrings' as we call them, but hopefully a few surprises.”

DI Ray sees Bend It Like Beckham and The Blacklist star Parminder Nagra play the role of DI Rachita Ray, a Birmingham-based police officer who is originally from Leicester.

Parminder Nagra as DI Ray. (Image credit: ITV)

The synopsis reads: "Rachita achieves the promotion she’s been waiting for when she’s asked to join a homicide investigation. However, on her first day she’s told the murder to which she’s been assigned is a ‘Culturally Specific Homicide.’ Rachita’s heart sinks — she suspects she’s a ‘token appointment’, chosen for her ethnicity rather than her ability.

"Never one to shy away from a challenge, Rachita sticks to the case, determined to both find the killer and call out the obvious biases her colleagues are bringing to the investigation. And it’s far from easy. The case isn’t a run-of-the-mill murder; it involves delving deep into the dangerous world of organized crime."

Speaking about the role, Parminder said: "I am so looking forward to getting back to the UK after such a challenging time globally to be part of this exciting new project. Written by Maya Sondhi and exec produced by the force that is Jed Mercurio, we are being helmed by an amazing team to bring something special to our storytelling landscape."

DI Ray airs Monday, May 2 at 9pm on ITV.