New George Michael movie set to shed fresh light on the late singer's life

There's big news for George Michael fans because a brand new movie is coming to theatres this summer, which will document the late singer's amazing life.

The new film will be titled George Michael Freedom Uncut and is a follow-up to the 2017 version, George Michael Freedom. George also directed the movie with his close friend David Austin before his untimely death on Christmas Day in 2016.

The movie, which will be released in cinemas globally on June 22 will feature close friends of the superstar including Stevie Wonder, Sir Elton John, Mary J Blige, Nile Rogers, Cindy Crawford and Mark Ronson.

It has also been revealed that the new movie will be narrated by the singer himself.

George Michael Freedom Uncut will be narrated by the singer. (Image credit: Getty)

The movie will take a closer look at George's journey to global fame, as well as also covering parts of the singer's life that he had always kept hidden from cameras and the media. Some of the topics covered include the heartbreaking loss of his mother, aged just 60, in 1997 and the devastating death of his first love, fashion designer Anselmo Feleppa, who passed away from an AIDS-related illness in 1992.

Speaking of why George's movie will be aired in theatres and not on a streaming service, Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing explained: "As an artist whose music continues to resonate across generations, this event will be a fitting tribute to George’s life and career, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate communally in cinemas worldwide.”

Tom Mackay, president of the premium content at Sony Music Entertainment added: "George Michael was an inspiring artist whose story deserves to be shared on the big screen globally.

“In honor of George’s birthday this June, we are thrilled to be working with David Austin and our partners at Trafalgar Releasing to bring fans unprecedented access to his extraordinary life both on and off stage."

George Michael Freedom Uncut will be released in cinemas globally on June 22. Tickets go on sale on April 27 from georgemichaelfreedomuncut.com