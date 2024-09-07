New on Netflix August 7-13: our expert picks 6 movies and shows you should stream

Netflix subscribers are travelling around the world this week, because the Netflix Originals that are going to be hitting its library hail from different places in the globe. Put your passport away!

Every week I look at what's new on Netflix to create a curated list, and this time around I've collected the best shows and movies hitting the streaming service between Saturday, September 7 and Friday, September 13.

This globe-trotting week brings us shows and movies from Europe, America, Asia and... Europe and America again, they double-dip with the new Netflix Originals. There are comedies, dramas, documentaries and a reality show too, so whatever you're into, we've got it covered.

I've picked shows and movies that the streamer has been promoting heavily, so that you know its biggest releases, as well as ones that promise to become highly talked-about judging by past hits.

If none of this piques your interest, you can also check out what was new on Netflix last week for the streamer's latest uploads. But with that out of the way, here's what's new on Netflix this week...

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood With my Father

Comedy travel show arrives on Tuesday, September 10

Netflix starts the week with a spin-off of its comedy travel show Travels with My Father with this, Fatherhood With My Father, both of which are led by the British Jack Whitehall.

Fatherhood With My Father reunites Whitehall with his father Michael, but this journey focuses less on them going on geographical adventures, rather than the comedian's emotional journey becoming a father. He'll learn how to adjust to this new part of his life with guidance from his father, who teaches him in some strange ways.

The four episodes of Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood With My Father will all air on Netflix at the same time, on Tuesday, September 10.

Boxer

Polish sports drama movie arrives on Wednesday, September 11

Hailing from Poland, the new Netflix movie takes us back in time to when the country was under Communist rule.

Boxer is about the son of a boxer who takes up his father's mantle (and gloves). However to become a great fighter he leaves Poland and the complications of being an immigrant make his road to boxing stardom even harder. However that changes when he's given the chance to fix a fight.

Clocking in at two and a half hours, Boxer is a pretty long movie.

The Circle USA season 7

Digital reality show returns on Wednesday, September 11

A divisive reality show returns to Netflix this week: The Circle USA rolls back around for its seventh season.

In The Circle, twelve strangers are put into neighboring apartments and they can only communicate via a social media app created specifically for the show. They get to create new personalities and try and win approval from the other contestants, but a lack of 'likes' (or any number of random twists) could cut their journey short.

Unlike most Netflix shows, The Circle has a staggered release. Four episodes will release on Wednesday, September 11 with four more the next week, four more the week after that and one final one on Wednesday, October 2.

Billionaire Island

Norwegian dramedy series debuts on Thursday, September 12

Our round-the-world tour next takes us to Norway, and specifically to the island of Frøya, which is known for its fishing industry.

In Billionaire Island, two fishing companies go to war as one attempts a hostile takeover of the other, with the winner setting themselves up as the biggest salmon producer in the world. It comes to the creators of an older Netflix show, Lilyhammer.

There are six episodes of Billionaire Island and they'll all be available to watch on Netflix on Thursday, September 12.

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter

True crime documentary releases on Thursday, September 12

A true crime documentary from Netflix details a missing person and the quest to find them. Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter follows a woman named Cathy, who gave up a daughter in 1975. Fast forward to 2010, she receives a letter from the daughter's social worker saying that the girl had disappeared in 1989, and hadn't been seen since.

In the movie we watch as Cathy tries to work out the fate of her daughter, a quest which took her over a decade as well as the help of a private investigator and authorities.

Into the Fire is a two-parter, with both episodes releasing at the same time on Thursday, September 12.

Officer Black Belt

Korean martial arts action movie lands on Friday, September 13

Our last stop of this round-the-world tour takes us to South Korea, with this martial arts action movie.

Officer Black Belt is about a young man named Lee Jung-do, who joins the police in order to become a martial arts officer. Using his expertise in martial arts he takes down criminals around his city.

This is a short movie, clocking in at just over 90 minutes, so it's a nice bite-sized piece of martial arts action.