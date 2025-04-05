New on Netflix April 5-11: our expert picks 7 new shows and movies to stream this week

Netflix has a packed roster of new original movies and series this week, so if you're looking for something new on Netflix to stream, you've got plenty of options.

As What to Watch's streaming expert, I've compiled a list of 7 new movies and TV shows that'll be released onto Netflix between Saturday, April 5 and Friday, April 11.

Every entry on this list is a Netflix Original, meaning they haven't been aired or broadcast before and they're all totally new.

Could we see these options join the list of the best Netflix shows or top Netflix movies? Possibly, as we see multiple touching dramas, two gripping new docuseries and the return of a hit anthology series.

Let's find you something to watch on Netflix that's new this week...

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox

(Image credit: Netflix)

We begin the week with a docuseries about Major League Baseball called The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox.

If you know Netflix sports docuseries, you'll know what this one is about: it follows the Boston Red Sox's 2024 season, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the players' professional and personal lives over the course of 162 games. One for baseball fans.

Releases on Tuesday, April 8

The Dad Quest

The Dad Quest is a Mexican comedy-drama movie which is seemingly aimed at family audiences, although the streamer hasn't provided much information about it so I'm not certain.

What we do know, is that the story follows a TV producer whose wife dies, and then he discovers that his son may not be his. Cue a road trip across Mexico in which they learn about themselves on a journey to discover the truth of their heritage.

Releases on Wednesday, April 9

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

(Image credit: Netflix)

Recently we've seen a spate of docuseries about harmful 'mom vloggers', but Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing moves its target from one generation to another.

Bad Influence looks at children who are influencers, particularly one called Piper Rockelle and their mother-come-manager Tiffany Smith. It looks at how Rockelle and her ilk got famous, but how there's a darker side full of manipulation, abuse and exploitation.

Releases on Wednesday, April 9

North of North

(Image credit: North)

The new comedy series North of North isn't just Netflix's first Inuit Original, but its first Canadian Original.

North of North is set in Ice Cove in Nunavut, and it's about a woman who has to start afresh after a dramatic exit from her marriage. However in a small town it's hard to get some privacy for the woman and her young child.

Releases on Thursday, April 10

Black Mirror season 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

Black Mirror season 7 brings back the anthology series which Netflix acquired from Channel 4 back in 2016.

Each episode of Black Mirror is a standalone piece of speculative fiction, usually sci-fi but with some horror or romance occasionally. Season 7 has six episodes and one of them is the show's first-ever sequel, to the popular 'USS Callister'. Guest stars across the season include Rashida Jones, Peter Capaldi, Paul Giamatti, Jimmi Simpson, Chris O'Dowd, Awkwafina, Issa Rae, Emma Corrin, Will Poulter and Cristin Milioti.

Releases on Thursday, April 10

Frozen Hot Boys

We've got another international comedy movie up next: Frozen Hot Boys is a just-sub-2-hour Thai movie set in Japan.

The movie is about a troubled boy who surprises everyone by joining a snow sculpture team, which is a big move given that Thailand sees no snowfall. The team travels to Japan to enter a snow sculpting competition, which brings with it plenty of tests.

Releases on Thursday, April 10

The Gardener

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ending the week is a Spanish series which Netflix has dubbed a 'romantic thriller'.

The Gardener is about a man and his mother who both run a gardening center, which is a front for an assassin business which the two both also run. The man finds trouble when he falls in love with a nursery school teacher he's meant to be bumping off, and he begins to defend her while the murderous matriarch tries to finish the job.