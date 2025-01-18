New on Netflix Jan 18-25: our expert brings you 5 new shows and movies to stream this week

While all eyes may be on one returning series, Netflix actually has a few new shows (and one movie) hitting its platform this week that you may want to watch.

Every week I look at everything Netflix has coming up to create a curated list of the new additions you'll want to know about, and this week I've collected a list of Netflix Originals arriving between Saturday, January 18 and Friday, January 25.

This week I haven't been able to pick out a selected list, because there just aren't enough new shows and movies to do so, which is rare for Netflix. Instead I'm bringing you all five of the new additions the streamer will be providing.

Hopefully there's something here that you'll want to watch.

W.A.G.s to Riches

American reality series drops on Wednesday, January 22

(Image credit: Netflix)

We start the week with a reality show based in Miami. W.A.G.s To Riches follows eight (or nine, depending on which Netflix promo you believe) women who are, or were at one point, married to an athlete or musician — the acronym 'WAGs' stands for Wives And Girlfriends, although for over half the cast you should add the prefix 'ex-'.

Either way, we follow this cast of women as they try to make a name for themselves in their personal or professional lives, despite being associated with public figures.

All episodes of the show land on Wednesday, January 22.

The Night Agent season 2

Spy thriller returns on Thursday, January 23

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's biggest release this week is The Night Agent season 2, which marks the return of the series after the first was a surprise hit.

The Night Agent is about a lowly FBI agent who finds himself dropped into a big conspiracy that works its way up to the government, and he needs to find a mole. In season 2 he's been drafted into a secret organization called Night Action and is given dangerous jobs to run.

All episodes of The Night Agent season 2 will land on Netflix on Thursday, January 23.

The Sand Castle

Lebanese thriller movie arrives on Friday, January 24

(Image credit: Netflix)

We go to Lebanon for our only movie of the week, which is called The Sand Castle, not to be confused for another Netflix movie Sand Castle which is a war story.

The Sand Castle is about four members of a family who get stuck on a tropical island and need to survive. However they learn some bad things and have to try and keep the youngest member of the family from some big secrets.

You'll be able to stream The Sand Castle on Netflix from Friday, January 24.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Korean medical drama series arrives on Friday, January 24

(Image credit: Netflix)

Next up we've got a medical series set in Korea, which Netflix is really trying to push as being an "exciting" and "exhilarating" series which it says is "breaking away from traditional hospital dramas."

The Trauma Code is about a surgeon and former army medic who returns to Korea to create a trauma center. There he saves lives and solves problems alongside a team whom he trains up to aid him.

All episodes of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call will stream from Friday, January 24 on Netflix.

Shafted

French romantic comedy series lands on Friday, January 24

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ending the week, we've got a French comedy series called Shafted which you can stream in its entirety.

Shafter is about four friends who find their lives affected by the various women in their lives. They have to learn to find their place in a world in which their patriarchy is being changed.