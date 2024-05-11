New on Netflix May 11-17: 5 new movies, shows and specials picked by our expert

If you're looking for something new to watch on Netflix this week, you've come to the right place, because I've rounded up what you need to watch this week.

I've looked through every new Netflix Original joining the streamer's platform between Saturday, May 11 and Friday, May 17, and picked out a selection of the cream of the crop.

We've got new documentaries, drama series and even a comedy show special for you to enjoy. So let's jump into what's new on Netflix this week.

Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart

Stand-up comedy award event streams from Saturday, May 11

Kicking off the week, as with most weeks, is a comedy event, however this one is a little different from most.

The Mark Twain Prize Award is a big honor for comedians, and Kevin Hart received it recently. This is a film of the ceremony, which includes lots of famous comedians giving toasts to the star.

If you thought last weeks' Tom Brady roast was too vicious, this should be the exact opposite.

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal

Dating site documentary debuts on Wednesday, May 15

The name 'Ashley Madison' is almost synonymous with the massive 2015 data breach which revealed loads of information about the extramarital affair dating site, and that's what this new documentary looks to explore.

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal explores the controversial website, specifically looking at the massive data leak and how it affected its users and the spouses of people using the website.

You'll be able to watch this feature-length documentary on Wednesday, May 13.

Bridgerton season 3

Period romance show returns for Part 1 on Thursday, May 16

I probably don't need to explain to you what Bridgerton is, as it's one of Netflix's most popular recurring shows.

Bridgerton is a period romantic drama about the Bridgerton family who live on a fancy estate but try to work their way into London's high society. New characters and stories abound in this third season.

The third season of Bridgerton will be split up into two parts: part one will come out this week on Thursday, May 16, but you'll have to wait until Thursday, June 13 for the last few.

The 8 Show

Korean comedy show releases on Friday, May 17

Our only Korean show this week is the comedy The 8 Show, which would also be a sci-fi dystopian story in another universe.

In it, eight contestants take place in a Money Game (no, not a Squid Game), a reality competition in which they're tasked with surviving 100 days isolated in an apartment in order to win lots of money.

They'll make friendships and rivalries, as any purchase they make is deducted from the prize fund. You'll be able to watch all of The 8 Show on Netflix from Friday, May 17.

Power

US law enforcement feature documentary lands on Friday, May 17

We end the week with a heavy documentary that touches on a controversial topic: policing in the US.

Power is a feature-length doc which looks at the long past of law enforcement in the US, from the distant past of the 1700s to the modern day. It'll do so in order to examine the place cops take in modern society and show how they got all their... well, Power.

You can watch Power from Friday, May 17, though it's airing in some theaters a week earlier.