New ‘Uncharted’ trailer showcases Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg’s treasure-hunting duo

Tom Holland loves getting to do some playful banter with other A-list actors. After quibbing alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch in the Marvel Spider-Man movies, Holland is doing so again alongside Mark Wahlberg in the latest trailer for Uncharted, the upcoming adaptation of the popular video game series set to hit movie theaters on Feb. 18.

The video game series of Uncharted launched in 2007, following treasure-hunter Nathan Drake as he races for ancient treasures against greedy and dangerous adversaries (think Indiana Jones in the 21st century). An Uncharted movie has long been in the works, with plenty of starts and stops, but it is finally coming to fruition with Tom Holland on board as Nathan Drake.

Joining Holland in Uncharted is Mark Wahlberg, who actually was considered for Drake but now is slated to play his mentor and partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Also in the cast are Antonio Banderas as their rival in search of the lost treasure that could be worth billions, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle as a character named Braddock. Ruben Fleischer is directing.

The Uncharted movie is not adapting any of the four Uncharted video games directly, but there are certainly some sequences game players are likely to recognize (including Wahlberg donning Sully’s classic stache and fashion sense). But easily the biggest set piece included in this new trailer for Uncharted is pirate ships that are airlifted out of a jungle and then the setting for a big fight scene. See it all in the trailer below.

Video game adaptations haven’t had the best luck on the big screen — bombs like Prince of Persia and Super Mario Bros. immediately spring to mind. Uncharted will hope to avoid a similar fate when it comes out on Feb. 18 exclusively in movie theaters.

In the meantime, you can see Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.