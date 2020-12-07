New 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer invites you to share in the wonder

Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman has always had a hard focus on the hero's humanity. To see a trailer actively highlight that trait gives great hope that the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 will maintain focus on what makes Diana Prince the hero that she is.

There's no question that humanity needs hope more than ever right now. Maybe this movie will be the exact kind of Christmas miracle viewers need. Let's check out what will very likely be the last trailer before the film's release.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be the first of the upcoming Warner Bros. slate to follow a hybrid release strategy. Unlike the Warner Bros. 2021 films, exhibitors were made aware of the intention to release the movie on HBO Max in tandem with its theatrical release. The key difference between Wonder Woman and the 2021 films is less the year they'll release in and more that exhibitors agreed to the strategy because most United States locations are closed. The story between Warner Bros. and theatrical exhibitors is still unfolding, but for now at least we have Diana Prince to keep us distracted.

Wonder Woman 1984 will release in the remaining open theaters in the United States, and directly onto HBO Max on December 25th. The film will be available to stream at no additional cost to HBO Max subscribers, but folks planning on sneaking in with a free trial should know that it's since been eliminated by the streamer.