‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ trailer has Nicole Kidman lead troubling spa retreat

The Nicole Kidman and Liane Moriarty partnership continues, with their latest collaboration, Nine Perfect Strangers, set to debut on Hulu as of Aug. 18. A trailer for the miniseries shows us that this spa retreat may not be exactly what its guests, or the audience, is expecting.

Nine Perfect Strangers is an adaptation of the Liane Moriarty book of the same name from 2018. It follows a group of nine people who come to a remote health resort led by a charismatic but unusual owner. But the longer they stay, the more the guests are baffled by all that’s going on.

Kidman is joined in the cast by an impressive ensemble of actors, including Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Michael Shannon, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto.

Moriarty wrote the book Big Little Lies, which was turned into a hit mini-series on HBO that starred Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern.

In addition to serving as a reunion between Moriarty, Kidman is also re-teaming with David E. Kelly, who wrote and produced both Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

The trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers is a pretty great mood setter. The guests arrive at an idyllic spa setting, but the questions of why they are all there and just how effective the methods of the owner (Kidman) eventually simmer to the surface.

Watch the trailer below.

Nine Perfect Strangers is set for an eight-episode run, with the first three episodes dropping on Aug. 18, then the remaining episodes rolling out one per week.

