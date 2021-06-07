‘No Sudden Move’ trailer features top-notch cast in criminal quagmire

Steven Soderbergh is well-versed in the crime caper between the Ocean’s movies and Logan Lucky. But while those films featured plans all coming together, the trailer for his latest movie, No Sudden Move, gives a preview at what happens when things go sideways.

No Sudden Move, which will premiere on HBO Max on July 1, takes place in 1955 Detroit and follows a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal a piece of new car technology. However, something goes wrong, and they must find the mysterious person who hired them.

Like any Soderbergh movie, the cast is full of well-known actors. No Sudden Move stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz and Julia Fox.

No Sudden Move was written by Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Now You See Me). The trailer sure makes it look like Soderbergh was able to find a balance of humor and tension, two areas that he has proven very adept at over the course of his career.

Check out the trailer for yourself below.

No Sudden Move will get its first screening at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival on June 18. After that, however, the film is skipping theaters and will play exclusively on HBO Max. Soderbergh’s last movie, Let Them All Talk, also played exclusively on HBO Max.

This is different from many of the films on the 2021 slate of Warner Bros. movies, which are doing a simultaneous release in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service. It’s a strategy that has proven generally successful in both cases, as films like Godzilla vs. Kong and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It were still able to lead the box office on their opening weekends while the strategy has also helped to drive subscribers to HBO Max.

There are now two HBO Max subscription plans available to subscribers — a $14.99 per month plan that is ad-free and gives access to all that the streamer has to offer, and an ad-supported version of HBO Max for $9.99, which does not include the Warner Bros. movies also playing in theaters. That shouldn’t include No Sudden Move, however.

No Sudden Move hits HBO Max on July 1.