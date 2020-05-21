The Old Guard exposes the immortals who have kept us save for centuries

Being a mercenary is one thing. And a dangerous thing, at that. But being a merc who can't die? That's something else altogether. And that's the crux of The Old Guard , coming to Netflix on July 10, which sees Charlize Theron's return to the action genre.

Theron plays Andy, who leads a group of immortal mercy who have been protecting the mortal world for hundreds of years, all without us normals knowing. And it's when we do find out that everything starts to fall apart.

Here's the full fine from Netflix:

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

The Old Guard is based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka. Gina Prince-Bythewood ( Love & Basketball is directing.