‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre’ trailer: Jason Statham is on the job in new Guy Ritchie movie

Guy Ritchie churns out entertaining action thrillers like few others, and he has a brand new one waiting for fans with Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, which just debuted its first trailer ahead of its January release. The movie reunites Ritchie with one of his favorite leading men, Jason Statham (Wrath of Man, Snatch), and appears to deliver on the English translation of “Ruse De Guerre” — ruse of war.

Operation Fortune centers on MI6 agent Orson Fortune who must team up with other operatives and a Hollywood movie star to try and stop the sale of a new deadly weapons technology by a billionaire arms dealer.

Statham stars as Fortune, while his team is made up of Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Rec, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), Bugzy Malone (The Gentlemen), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) and Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down, Lucky Number Slevin) as the movie star Danny Francesco, while Hugh Grant (Love Actually, The Undoing) gets to play the devilish arms dealer Greg Simmonds.

The highlights of the first trailer (aside from Ritchie’s usually fun looking action set pieces) are Hartnett’s fish-out-of-water comedy bits that could serve as a comeback for the 2000s heartthrob, Plaza’s traditional dry wit and Grant revelling in the type of sinister turn that he’s knocked out of the park recently in films like Paddington 2 and The Gentlemen. See for yourself with the full trailer below.

Guy Ritchie has been busy these last few years. Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre will be his fourth film since 2019, having previously made Wrath of Man, The Gentlemen (which he is adapting into a TV series) and Aladdin. These join his other credits that include Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and the Robert Downey Jr. Sherlock Holmes movies, among others.

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre is set to debut in theaters on Jan. 21.