Paramount Plus releases trailer for 'The Challenge: All Stars’

Paramount+ released the first trailer for The Challenge: All Stars. Some of them returning cast are back after more than a decade away. The series will debut new episodes weekly on Paramount+ starting Thursday, April 1, joining the currently streaming Real World revival series and the upcoming Road Rules reboot.

Contestants will compete for the grand prize of $500,000. Among some of the old fan-favorites are Katie Cooley, Mark Long, Nehemiah Clark, Ruthie Alcaide, Beth Stolarczyk, and Trishelle Cannatella.

Check out the trailer below to see if you can spot some others:

The Challenge, formally known as Road Rules: All Stars – followed by Real World/Road Rules Challenge and occasionally known as The Real World/Road Rules Challenge – is a reality competition show on MTV that is spun off from two of the network's reality shows, The Real World and Road Rules. The series originally featured alumni from these two shows. However, casting for The Challenge has slowly expanded to include contestants who debuted on The Challenge itself, alumni from other MTV franchises, including Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach (Brazil, UK, and US), Geordie Shore, and from other non-MTV shows. The contestants compete against one another in various extreme challenges to avoid elimination. The winners of the final challenge win the competition and share a large cash prize.

The Challenge: All Stars is a nine-episode limited series spinoff of MTV’s long-running The Challenge. TJ Lavin will host the series. Paramount+ is also set to launch The Challenge: Aftermath, an aftershow hosted by Challenge vet Devyn Simone.

The limited series was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Justin Booth, and Mark Long serve as executive producers, alongside Jack Reifert as co-executive producer. Diego Amson and Shawn Viens are supervising producers. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci also serve as executive producers, with Jared March as supervising producer for MTV and Donny Herran as SVP of production.