Percy Jackson and the Olympians release date and new trailer revealed

It's been over a year since the existence of Percy Jackson and the Olympians was announced, along with a teaser trailer, but now we've finally got word on when the show will land — plus a second trailer.

We now know that the newest Percy Jackson adaptation will land on December 20, 2023, so that's when it'll premiere on Disney Plus. The first season is set to be eight episodes long.

"On December 20, our quest begins with the two-episode premiere of #PercyJackson and the Olympians, only on #DisneyPlus," the makers announced via Twitter.

That's a little earlier than we expected, with book author Rick Riordan previously suggesting the show could come out in 2024.

When Percy Jackson and the Olympians was first announced, we got a teaser trailer, but it didn't show much — just a boy (likely Percy) walking through some woods, accompanied by narration. But now we've got a new trailer which you can watch here:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows Percy, a young boy who discovers he's the son of Poseidon, and gets brought into a world of Greek mythology existing in modern America. His heritage means he's pivotal for helping a band of other demigods stop the Titans from ruining the world.

The show is adapted from a series of novels by Rick Riordan, who's in the creative team at the new show, and the books (and comics, and other assorted entries into the franchise) are hugely popular with fantasy fans.

We already know that the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will adapt "The Lightning Thief", the first novel in the Percy Jackson book series, so the show will need to get to six seasons to cover the original sextuplet of novels. The 2010s Fox movie duology only adapted the first two novels, though there were apparently plans for a third.

When the new Percy Jackson adaptation was announced in 2022, the cast was confirmed, with Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri playing the three main characters. As in the movie series, the gods will be played by a fun smattering of character actors or bigger names, with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lance Reddick, Jay Duplass Jason Mantzoukas and Timothy Omundson amongst them.