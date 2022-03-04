Pitch Perfect's Skylar Astin to play 'charmer' in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin is set to join the cast of Grey's Anatomy season 18 later this month, it has been confirmed.

As revealed by Variety, Skylar Astin will be portraying a new recurring character called Todd Eames. His character arc will begin in the episode titled Put the Squeeze on Me, which is set to air on March 24.

According to a logline released by ABC representatives, Todd Eames is set to be a "charming" addition to the cast. It reads: "Charming and handsome with a gentle soul, Eames holds a Ph.D. in environmental sciences and loves a good spreadsheet. He is close with his sister, who is a pregnant patient at Grey Sloan Memorial."

Where and when Todd will fit into the new series is being kept a secret. Perhaps his arrival will help the fans come to terms with that shocking crossover episode with Station 19...

Skylar Astin is probably best known for playing Jesse Swanson, the lead male character in the first two Pitch Perfect movies opposite Anna Kendrick. More recently, he's played Greg Serrano in the final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Max Richman on NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas on The Roku Channel, and he's the voice of Branch in DreamWorks' Trolls franchise.

Skylar is also a well-known stage actor, having originated the role of George in Spring Awakening on Broadway and playing the lead role in How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at the Kennedy Center in 2018.

In other Grey's Anatomy news, recently we learned that the beloved medical drama would be coming back for its 19th season.

Grey's Anatomy season 18 continues on Thursday, March 10 at 9 pm ET on ABC. You can stream the show on Hulu and ABC.com in the US.

New episodes are due to be released in the UK later this year. You can stream past episodes in the UK on NOW.