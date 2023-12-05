Prime Video is removing classic Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks and Jim Carrey movies very soon

If you subscribe to Prime Video in the UK, you better clear some time from your schedule to watch as many movies as possible, because the Amazon-owned streaming service is about to lose a wide selection of classics.

Before the end of the year, a collection of classic sci-fi, war, action and comedy movies are about to leave the streamer in the UK, including at least one original for the streamer.

Movies directed by the likes of Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Guy Ritchie, Kenneth Branagh, Antoine Fuqua and Ben Stiller will all be removed over the next few weeks, with must-watches starring Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Carrey, Eddie Murphey and a whole lot more set to leave the platform.

So if you want to make the most of your £8.99 per month or £95 per year, you better get streaming those movies! Here are some of the best ones leaving the streamer before the year is out:

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit — leaving Wednesday, December 6

The first of multiple Jack Ryan movies on this list, Kenneth Branagh directs and Chris Pine stars in this action thriller about a CIA financial analyst who finds himself in the middle of a plot to prompt a world war.

Minority Report — leaving Friday, December 8

Tom Cruise stars in this Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi movie set in a world where crimes are predicted before they happen.

Body of Lies — leaving Saturday, December 9

Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe play CIA agents attempting to hunt down a terrorist in this Ridley Scott-directed spy thriller

Saving Private Ryan — leaving Sunday, December 10

Oscar-winning and classic WWII drama by Steven Spielberg which stars Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore and more.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

Wrath of Man — leaving Sunday, December 10

One of Guy Ritchie's latest movies, this heist action movie stars Jason Statham as a security guard who may have ties to a series of armored truck robberies that have been rocking LA.

Shooter — leaving Tuesday, December 12

Antoine Fuqua directed this action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg as a veteran army sniper, who's set up as an assassin and needs to unravel the conspiracy to find out why.

The Sum of All Fears — leaving Wednesday, December 13

This 2002 Tom Clancy adaptation is a spy thriller starring Ben Affleck as Jack Ryan, who has to stop a nuclear threat with help from Morgan Freeman and Liev Schreiber.

Terminator: Genisys — leaving Wednesday, December 14

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars alongside Matt Smith, Jason Clarke and Emilia Clarke in Terminator reboot.

The Nutty Professor & The Nutty Professor: The Klumps — leaving Friday, December 15

Popular Eddie Murphy comedy and its sequel about a kindly but portly scientist who creates a drug that makes him handsome... but also a mean-spirited narcissist. Murphey plays about half of the cast.

Dumber and Dumber — leaving Friday, December 15

This classic comedy stars Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels as two idiotic but gold-hearted men who embark on a road trip to return some missing money.

Tropic Thunder — leaving Saturday, December 16

Ben Stiller directed this fantastic movie, and leads a star-studded cast also including Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Steve Coogan, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride and more. An action comedy, it's about a group of actors who try to shoot a Vietnam War movie and end up fighting a drug smuggling group.

The Truman Show — leaving Sunday, December 17

Classic drama starring Jim Carrey and directed by Peter Weir about a man who starts to figure out that his entire life is actually one giant reality TV show.

Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans — leaving Monday, December 18

Amazon Original based on kids' history books, telling the story of the Roman Empire through music and comedy.

Get Smart — leaving Tuesday, December 19

Steven Carrell stars in this spy comedy caper about a clumsy intelligence analyst whose dream of being a field agent is realized when his agency is threatened.