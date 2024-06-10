Rebus author Sir Iain Rankin shares an update on 'intense' episode of the BBC show

Rebus author Iain Rankin has shared an update on the latest episode of Rebus, which he found 'melancholic' and 'moving'.

In episode four, the latest instalment of Rebus, which aired Saturday 8th June, we saw Richard Rankin's Rebus (who fans have recently been saying is their favourite Rebus yet) in turmoil trying to save Micheal from a harrowing fate.

'Got back to my London hotel in time to catch episode 4 of #Rebus - intense from the word go but also melancholic and moving. And it goes like a bullet train…,' wrote the acclaimed author on X (formerly Twitter)

Got back to my London hotel in time to catch episode 4 of #Rebus - intense from the word go but also melancholic and moving. And it goes like a bullet train… pic.twitter.com/vkqRkgZULuJune 8, 2024

To which another fan replied, 'Definitely, everyone really brought it home. Richard played Rebus' lonely whisky session, drunken walk home and discussion with Maggie to perfection.'

And Sir Iain retorted, 'Yes I was shouting at him to put the whisky glass down!'

And another replied, 'Absolutely loved it, and being a huge Rebus fan thought Richard Rankin was excellent, if not looking as how I'd always imagined (Ken Stott type).

'Not too sure of Siobhan though, still think Claire Price had her nailed. Really hope BBC commission another series.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And another wrote, 'Oh I was so unsure at first (being convinced Ken Scott is the one and only actor for the job) and then last night I was taken to another level with the real Rebus (“Inever wanted you”) and am now totally hooked. Just brilliant all round. Thank you.'

Sir Iain Rankin recently opened up about how fans are "disappointed" when they meet the author as he's not as "dark and dangerous" as the fictional character.

He recently appeared at the Queen’s Reading Room Festival at Hampton Court Palace in Surrey and talked about when he goes to John Rebus’ favourite pub, the Oxford Bar in Edinburgh, according to reporting from Breaking News.

The author explained people are "always slighted disappointed that the guy they see is not" the "complex, dark and dangerous, brooding" detective.

Rebus continues next Saturday 15th June on BBC1, 2024.