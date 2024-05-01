Rebus release date revealed on BBC with new images

Rebus is coming to the BBC as a reimagining of the classic crime book series by Ian Rankin, and we now have some new images as well as a release date.

This adaptation follows the iconic character John Rebus, previously played on screen by John Hannah and Ken Stott, when he's a Detective Sergeant. Here, he finds himself drawn into a violent criminal conflict that turns personal when his brother Michael, a former soldier, crosses the line.

The BBC has confirmed that episode one of the series will air on BBC Scotland on Friday, May 17 and on BBC One on Saturday, May 18. Meanwhile, for those watching on BBC iPlayer, all episodes will be available from 6 am on Friday, May 17.

Outlander star Richard Rankin plays the titular role, starring as a younger version of John Rebus. Some first-look images show him in character, alongside his brother Michael, who is played by The Ipcress File star Brian Ferguson.

Another image sees Richard alongside Line of Duty's Lucie Shorthouse, who plays Rebus’s investigation partner, Detective Constable Siobhan Clarke.

Image 1 of 3 Richard Rankin as John Rebus, wearing a leather jacket and leaning on a wall (Image credit: BBC) Richard Rankin as John Rebus. Brian Ferguson as Michael and Richard Rankin as John Rebus (Image credit: BBC) Brian Ferguson as Michael and Richard Rankin as John Rebus. Lucie Shorthouse as Siobhan Clarke and Richard Rankin as John Rebus, hunched over a computer (Image credit: BBC) Lucie Shorthouse as Siobhan Clarke and Richard Rankin as John Rebus.

Other cast includes Amy Manson, Neshla Caplan, Noof Ousell, Stuart Bowman, Caroline Lee Johnson, Sean Buchanan, Thoren Ferguson, and Michelle Duncan, who will all play supporting roles alongside the main three.

Plot wise, we know that Rebus finds himself at a "psychological crossroads" when we first meet him. He's at odds with a job that is increasingly driven by corporate technocrats, as well as being involved in a toxic affair he knows he needs to end. Amid all this, Rebus begins to wonder if he still has a role to play, whether that's as a family man or a police officer.

Meanwhile, Rebus’s ex-soldier brother Michael is broke and desperately crosses the line in order to provide for his family causing Rebus to question if the law still has meaning, so there's a lot going on!

This adaptation of Rebus is a six-part series which is directed by Niall MacCormick and Fiona Walton, who are known for their work on Wallander and Shetland respectively. It is written by Gregory Burke.

Rebus airs on BBC One and iPlayer.