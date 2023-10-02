Is Jessel Taank's husband actually going to Vietnam 'for a sandwich'? RHONY fans speculate

Jessel Taank's husband was the subject of many a conversation this week on The Real Housewives of New York City season 14, both between the NYC housewives themselves and with RHONY viewers at home.

It started with Jessel and her husband Pavit's sex life, or lack thereof: when Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy and their respective spouses met up for a double date night, Erin mentioned that Jessel and Pavit hadn't slept together since their twins were born a year and a half prior. She asked the men at the table what they would do if they were in Pavit's position: Erin's husband said he would sleep with other women, while Sai's partner said that the relationship would functionally be over.

However, Jessel's sex situation wasn't something she was worried about. "What I'm going through is not new news. We are in a rut and it's normal. It's not a scandal," she said in a confessional. As for Pavit? "I've been paying this 'married with kids' tax for two years now," he complained.

So Pavit planned a romantic staycation for the duo at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, during which they allegedly escaped their bedroom rut. (Complete with lingerie picked out by Brynn — Jessel liked her sexy selects way more than Jenna's, FYI.)

However, at a lunch later that week with Sai, the latter confessed she didn't actually believe that Jessel and Pavit broke their celibacy. "I'm sorry, I do not believe that her and Pavit had sex. There are no details!" Sai says. "She's lying."

And that's not all Sai felt the couple wasn't telling the truth about. She also thought it was fishy when Jessel brought up her husband's impending solo 24-hour trip to Vietnam, which Pavit had previously explained was so he could eat an authentic bánh mì sandwich.

Along with the foodie focus, Jessel added that Pavit does long-haul international trips like his Vietnam plan often as a "mileage run" to get airline credits.



"You man goes to Vietnam for what? There are so many questions running through my mind that I can't, I'm just blank face," Sai said in a talking head.

It's a reasoning that not only perplexed Sai, but also viewers at home.

RHONY fans react to Jessel Taank's husband, Pavit

Yes. Pavit is flying halfway around the world for a "sandwich". Might not be the type of sandwich that Jessel thinks it is though...#RHONY #WWHL pic.twitter.com/cjtGaDx1rCOctober 2, 2023 See more

While I think Sai and Erin are in Jessel’s business, Jessel is being a little naive to not question why her husband is flying around the country for a sandwich, but maybe it’s just me… #RHONY #WWHL pic.twitter.com/BpFmPRTpJ7October 2, 2023 See more

Like people like travelling and Vietnam is beautiful country to go ! #RHONYOctober 2, 2023 See more

Ok when Jessel says “Pavit is going to Vietnam for a sandwich ! “ What is “Sandwich 🥪 “ code for ? Cause we all know he ate there … #RHONY #WWHLOctober 2, 2023 See more

I traveled to Jersey to get Outback Steakhouse so I kinda understand Pavit going to Vietnam for a sandwich #RHONYOctober 2, 2023 See more

Jessel and her husband never had sex. And, yeah, he's going for a sandwich. #RHONYOctober 2, 2023 See more

Now that sounds sketchy!! Going to Vietnam 🇻🇳 for miles 🤔 #RHONYOctober 2, 2023 See more

Not only can Sai not differentiate between Vietnam and Thailand, but her insinuation is still reducing an amazing country to one aspect of it. #rhonyOctober 2, 2023 See more

Pavit's version of cheating is to fly to Vietnam for his Banh-mi sandwich rather than Saigon Shack on Bleeker st. The man loves his woman but his sandwich more. Leave him alone, Sai. #RHONYOctober 2, 2023 See more

Why do I feel like every one of these Jessel scenes and quotes are going to come back to haunt her when we find out that Pavit did not in fact go to Vietnam for a sandwich? @Andy @BravoWWHL #RHONYOctober 2, 2023 See more

Pavit ain’t going to Vietnam for no sandwich. #RHONYOctober 2, 2023 See more

Sai said a lot about Vietnam, without saying anything #RHONYOctober 2, 2023 See more

Who travels from NY to Vietnam just for mileage points?? #RHONY pic.twitter.com/JhdR5ts21YOctober 2, 2023 See more

I actually understand Pavit's reasoning in going to Vietnam; I'd travel 20 hrs for a sandwich. #rhony #jesselSeptember 25, 2023 See more

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air on Sundays on Bravo, then are available to stream on Peacock.