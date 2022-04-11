Riverdale fans are in awe of Vanessa Morgan's emotional performance

Vanessa Morgan impressed everyone in the latest episode of Riverdale.

picture of Riverdale cast members in a red puff of smoke
Riverdale fans were loving Toni Topaz in the latest episode. (Image credit: The CW)

Riverdale fans were quick to applaud Vanessa Morgan’s incredible performance as Toni Topaz in the latest episode.

Riverdale season 6 fans have been begging for a Toni-centric episode of the series since she was first introduced and last night’s episode finally delivered. 

*spoilers for the latest episode of Riverdale ahead*

While we didn’t get the character’s backstory, we got a lot of emotional content with the spotlight on Vanessa Morgan. “Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen’s Gambit” puts the attention on the Serpents and Toni’s part in it all. 

The episode delivers an emotional punch, starting as Toni is targeted by Percival and ending with Kevin announcing that he is filing for primary custody of baby Anthony. 

From beginning to end, Morgan excels with the storyline, proving why she deserves so much more content on the show. Fans of Riverdale and the actress were beyond impressed, taking to social media to praise her work.

One tweet read in part, “the rollercoaster i went on because of toni’s storyline was crazy! you're sensational.”

We also got to see some more of Toni and Tabitha’s friendship, which is really beautiful. The two bring a dynamic to the show that could easily rival any of the other friendships we’ve seen for the past six seasons.  

“TABITHA PROTECTING TONI OVER AND OVER AGAIN GUYS,” one viewer wrote.  

And, of course, everyone was thrilled to see Morgan and Madelaine Petsch share the screen again (as always)! While it wasn’t exactly a Choni scene, seeing Toni open up to “Cheryl” about what was going on was pretty adorable.

“CHILLS I HAVE CHILLS MADNESSA’S CHEMISTRY IS EVERYTHING also this is very sweet bc toni thinks it’s cheryl and accepts her flowers and lets her take care of her,” a viewer shared.

On another note, Toni was the first character to remember an event from RiverVale. This is a huge step forward to figuring out how the two universes will end up connecting overall. Fans have begun to notice parallels since we returned to Riverdale in season 6 episode 6. 

“TONI REMEMBERING VALE??!!?!! #riverdale,” a fan commented. 

We are so happy to see Morgan getting the screen time she deserves and seriously need it to continue for the rest of the season. Episodes are just so much better when the focus includes Toni Topaz. 

New episodes of Riverdale air Sundays at 8 PM ET on The CW and are available to stream for free on The CW App. Over in the UK, episodes air on Netflix on Mondays, a day after they premiere in the US.

