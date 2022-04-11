Riverdale fans are in awe of Vanessa Morgan's emotional performance
Vanessa Morgan impressed everyone in the latest episode of Riverdale.
Riverdale fans were quick to applaud Vanessa Morgan’s incredible performance as Toni Topaz in the latest episode.
Riverdale season 6 fans have been begging for a Toni-centric episode of the series since she was first introduced and last night’s episode finally delivered.
*spoilers for the latest episode of Riverdale ahead*
While we didn’t get the character’s backstory, we got a lot of emotional content with the spotlight on Vanessa Morgan. “Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen’s Gambit” puts the attention on the Serpents and Toni’s part in it all.
The episode delivers an emotional punch, starting as Toni is targeted by Percival and ending with Kevin announcing that he is filing for primary custody of baby Anthony.
all the awards for this performance 🥺💔@VanessaMorgan pic.twitter.com/9qJAVi99vZApril 11, 2022
toni🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/Mqto17DrrrApril 11, 2022
From beginning to end, Morgan excels with the storyline, proving why she deserves so much more content on the show. Fans of Riverdale and the actress were beyond impressed, taking to social media to praise her work.
One tweet read in part, “the rollercoaster i went on because of toni’s storyline was crazy! you're sensational.”
@VanessaMorgan your acting was beyond incredible! being a mother yourself seeing that side of you on screen has been so amazing. the rollercoaster i went on because of toni’s storyline was crazy! your sensational 💖 pic.twitter.com/Cj01YeeXZtApril 11, 2022
Now THAT was the type of Toni ep I’ve been waiting for @VanessaMorgan @iamdanielleiman 💕👏🏼April 11, 2022
TONI TOPAZ QUEEN OF RIVERDALE!April 11, 2022
vanessa is acting like never before this episode oh my godApril 11, 2022
We also got to see some more of Toni and Tabitha’s friendship, which is really beautiful. The two bring a dynamic to the show that could easily rival any of the other friendships we’ve seen for the past six seasons.
toni and tabitha’s unconditional support of each other is soooo important to me maybe riverdale is my friend.April 11, 2022
“TABITHA PROTECTING TONI OVER AND OVER AGAIN GUYS,” one viewer wrote.
TABITHA PROTECTING TONI OVER AND OVER AGAIN GUYS pic.twitter.com/3LQbDnKAR4April 11, 2022
tabitha and toni, the friendship we didn't know we needed. 💓#Riverdale @EriVeronica @VanessaMorgan pic.twitter.com/mF095ieElMApril 11, 2022
tabitha standing with toni through and through <3April 11, 2022
And, of course, everyone was thrilled to see Morgan and Madelaine Petsch share the screen again (as always)! While it wasn’t exactly a Choni scene, seeing Toni open up to “Cheryl” about what was going on was pretty adorable.
“CHILLS I HAVE CHILLS MADNESSA’S CHEMISTRY IS EVERYTHING also this is very sweet bc toni thinks it’s cheryl and accepts her flowers and lets her take care of her,” a viewer shared.
I'll make sure that everyone is aware that TONI ACCEPTED THE ROSES.April 11, 2022
ARE YOU KIDDING ME 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ewjym5gTwjApril 11, 2022
that scene was very cute from a toni perspective i will pretend it wasn't abigail 🥺 #riverdaleApril 11, 2022
On another note, Toni was the first character to remember an event from RiverVale. This is a huge step forward to figuring out how the two universes will end up connecting overall. Fans have begun to notice parallels since we returned to Riverdale in season 6 episode 6.
“TONI REMEMBERING VALE??!!?!! #riverdale,” a fan commented.
TONI REMEMBERING VALE??!!?!! #riverdaleApril 11, 2022
so toni remembers and reggies dad is dying are things starting to become like riverVALE? #RiverdaleApril 11, 2022
rivervale foreshadowing riverdale😟 #riverdaleApril 11, 2022
Parallel universes overlapping? Connecting to the Vale version of herself? #RiverdaleApril 11, 2022
We are so happy to see Morgan getting the screen time she deserves and seriously need it to continue for the rest of the season. Episodes are just so much better when the focus includes Toni Topaz.
New episodes of Riverdale air Sundays at 8 PM ET on The CW and are available to stream for free on The CW App. Over in the UK, episodes air on Netflix on Mondays, a day after they premiere in the US.
Sophia Soto has a passion for all things entertainment. She currently writes for What To Watch, The Nerds of Color, and Remezcla with bylines in Young Hollywood. Some of her favorite shows include Grey’s Anatomy, The Goldbergs, Riverdale, and Roswell, New Mexico. She is also a complete Marvel nerd!
