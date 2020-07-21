'Rogue' has dropped its first trailer

Do you ever go to sleep at night thinking, "man, I wish there were a movie where Megan Fox fights a lion"? If so, we've got some fun news for you. Today, Lionsgate dropped the first trailer for Rogue. Samantha O'hara (Fox) leads a group of mercenaries on a rescue mission in a remote location in Africa. Fox will be joined by Philip Winchester, Calli Taylor, Jessica Sutton and more in the upcoming Lionsgate feature.

As you may have guessed, there's also a lion. Let's take a look-see at that trailer.

First thing's first: there are some hijinks happening in this trailer. That CGI lion looks a lot like a CGI dog, and there's some heavy darkness to solve for some suspension of disbelief. But, it's important to remember that this is a first-look kind of jam. It's also important to remember that, no matter what nonsense unfolds, Megan Fox is going to fight a freaking lion.

After a career of being sidelined, it's nice to see Fox getting her shot as a lead in an action film. Viewers have since realized that they were wrong on their initial hate of Jennifers Body, and we know more about the behind the scenes issues that Fox has had to deal with through much of her career, so the idea of Rogue is an intriguing one. You can't judge by a movie by its trailers (people do-- but that's not the point), but even if this movie ends up being the shlocky mess that it appears to be on the tin, it at least looks like fun schlock!

Rogue will be available on digital and On Demand on August 28th!

Full synopsis:

Megan Fox (Transformers franchise) tackles a thrilling new role as a battle-hardened mercenary in this explosive action saga. As team leader O’Hara, she leads a lively squad of soldiers on a daring mission: rescue hostages from their captors in remote Africa. But as the mission goes awry and the team is stranded, O’Hara’s squad must face a bloody, brutal encounter with a gang of rebels — and the horde of ravenous, enraged lions they encounter.