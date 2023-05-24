Ryan Gosling reveals Margot Robbie's 'from Barbie to Ken' gifts

Ryan Gosling has revealed that his co-star Margot Robbie got him daily gifts while they were on the set of Barbie.

The highly anticipated new summer movie Barbie arrives on our screens in a couple of months, and Ken actor Ryan Gosling has opened up about some of the things that happened behind the scenes.

Most notably, he highlighted that Barbie actress Margot Robbie got him some sweet "from Barbie to Ken" gifts every day while they were filming, so he'd look forward to seeing what little trinkets she'd leave behind each time.

In an interview with Vogue, Ryan Gosling said: "She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming. They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says ‘Pray for surf.’

"Because Ken’s job is just beach. I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving."

The duo has been doing the rounds on social media since the movie was announced, with a particular focus on their outfits, such as when they were spotted in funky rollerblading gear in Venice Beach.

But, despite the fact the internet has already gone wild for his portrayal of the iconic Mattel doll, Ryan admitted: "Ken wasn’t really on my bucket list. But in fairness, I don’t have a bucket list. So I thought I’d give it a shot."

Director Greta Gerwig has teased some big things for The Kens in the movie, as Ryan Gosling is not the only one and Barbie has an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa and Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu.

She said: "The Kens have a journey in front of them. In the beginning of the movie, nobody thinks about Ken. Nobody worries about Ken. Ken doesn’t have a house. Or a car. Or a job. Or any power. And, um, that is gonna be sort of unsustainable."

We don't have much longer to wait before Barbie hits our screens and it's one of our 12 anticipated summer blockbusters that we're so excited for!

Barbie arrives in theaters globally from Friday, July 21.