Sam Neill teases 'fantastic' dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Dominion

Sam Neill has teased that the dinosaurs will be the real stars of Jurassic World: Dominion.

The summer blockbuster is the final installment of the Jurassic World film franchise, following on from the hugely popular Jurassic Park films, giving us a refreshed look at dinosaur theme parks.

In the first Jurassic World film we were introduced to new characters Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt), both of which worked at the park but had very different outlooks when it came to the dinosaurs and the main tourist attraction.

Naturally, all hell broke loose at Isla Nublar and the newest film in the Jurassic World story will explore the aftermath of dinosaurs being released into the world, forcing humans to co-exist with these once extinct creatures in the final chapter of the saga.

Despite the fact fans are excited for Jurassic World: Dominion to reunite Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, the cast has stressed that there are some "fantastic" new dinosaurs that will be the focus of the film.

In an interview with Empire, Sam Neill said: "There’s no question this is a dinosaur show. And it’s these fantastic creatures that have been made that are going to be the stars."

🦖 EXCLUSIVE IMAGE ALERT 🦖Laura Dern and Sam Neill are reunited at last in #JurassicWorldDominion.

Fans should expect some great new dinosaurs to conclude the series, including the Giganotosaurus and an adorable baby Nasutoceratops, so it's looking like we'll be seeing a range of different creatures for the big finale!

But there's still a lot of excitement around the upcoming reunion, with director Colin Trevorrow saying: "I’m not Steven Spielberg. I never will be. And so I really had to start from scratch in convincing these people that I was going to be able to guide them through the return to these characters that mean so much to them."

Teasing the iconic return of Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm, Laura Dern added: "Colin was really keen to make it matter. We discover what it would feel like if these three characters came back together, and how they would feel about each other. And it’s delicious."

We don't have long to wait either, as the highly anticipated sequel arrives in cinemas this summer, and we've had our first trailer too featuring plenty of nostalgic moments.

Jurassic World: Dominion is in cinemas from June 10 and is one of the big new movies in 2022.