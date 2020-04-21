Samsung rolls out fitness apps on its Smart TVs

Source: Samsung (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung today has taken the wraps of a number of fitness apps available on its Samsung Smart TVs. Six apps from the likes of barre3, Calm, Echelon, Fitplan, Jillian Michaels Fitness and obé Fitness can now be launched in the comfort of your living room (or kitchen or wherever), bringing more than 5,000 hours of free wellness content in more than 250 videos.

"As our community grapples with unprecedented disruptions to their daily routines, it is important for homebound consumers to have access to free high-quality health and wellness offerings," Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics, said in a press release. "Our partnership with these premium brands redefines the boundaries of what free streaming services can provide, and we look forward to enhancing these offerings by bringing a full Samsung Health experience to our TVs later this year."

The premium health and wellness apps will become part of the larger Samsung Health ecosystem later this year, Samsung says.

Availability of the apps varies a little bit depending on platform and location. Here's how that breaks down: