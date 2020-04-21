Samsung rolls out fitness apps on its Smart TVs
Six apps with more than 5,000 hours of health and wellness content are available now
Samsung today has taken the wraps of a number of fitness apps available on its Samsung Smart TVs. Six apps from the likes of barre3, Calm, Echelon, Fitplan, Jillian Michaels Fitness and obé Fitness can now be launched in the comfort of your living room (or kitchen or wherever), bringing more than 5,000 hours of free wellness content in more than 250 videos.
"As our community grapples with unprecedented disruptions to their daily routines, it is important for homebound consumers to have access to free high-quality health and wellness offerings," Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics, said in a press release. "Our partnership with these premium brands redefines the boundaries of what free streaming services can provide, and we look forward to enhancing these offerings by bringing a full Samsung Health experience to our TVs later this year."
The premium health and wellness apps will become part of the larger Samsung Health ecosystem later this year, Samsung says.
Availability of the apps varies a little bit depending on platform and location. Here's how that breaks down:
- barre3: Available now on all 2018 and 2019 Samsung Smart TVs in the United States and Canada. Coming later this summer for 2020 models on Samsung Health.
- Fitplan: Available now on 2019 models in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia. Coming this summer on 2020 models in the United States, Canada and the UK on Samsung Health.
- Echelon FitPass: Available now on 2018 and 2019 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia. Coming this summer in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom on Samsung Health.
- Jillian Michaels Fitness: Available now on 2018 and 2019 models in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Coming this summer to 2020 models in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom on Samsung Health.
- obé: Available now on 2018 and 2019 models in the United States and Canada. Coming to 2020 models in the United States and Canada on Samsung Health.
- Calm: Available now on 2019 models in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Brazil, Portugal, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco. Coming to 2020 models in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Korea on Samsung Health.
