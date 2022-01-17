'Scream' writer reveals shock ending where one of the main trio was the killer

Scream fans have been flocking to cinemas worldwide to see the latest installment, Scream (2022), but things could have turned out a lot differently for the iconic trio if a tactically leaked ending had actually been included in the final version of Scream 2.

Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbel), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) are the legendary trio that have appeared in all five of the horror franchise's films, but things could have looked a lot different for Dewey according to writer Kevin Williamson.

Part of the appeal of Scream films is the mystery behind it, with fans trying to figure out who is wearing the Ghostface mask and what their motives will be. This is always a huge reveal and they went to great lengths to make sure secrets weren't posted all over the internet.

In fact, they scripted an ending where Dewey was the killer, which he has described as "preposterous" but it's been written so a version where that happens does exist somewhere!

Speaking to Bloody Disgusting's Horror Queers podcast, he discussed the notorious internet reaction to Scream 2 including the script leaks that seriously divided opinion.

Kevin revealed: "I don't recall ever changing [the scripts] because of the internet. When we were auditioning people for Scream 2 we only gave them the first 70 pages. They were all secretly coded."

Confirming the leaks he added: "Yes we did actually leak some fake endings because we knew there was a lot of interest. There was one where we made Dewey the killer which was just preposterous but we did it. We made him the killer, we made him rise up after getting shot and killing everyone.

Dewey, Dewey, Dewey. Good to see you again. #ScreamMovie is Now Playing – Get tickets now!January 16, 2022 See more

"My assistant wrote that version. We put it on the internet, we'd sit around at lunch and come up with fake endings. Because we were worried that the real ending would get out there. And we wanted to make sure that if it did, no one would know which was which."

Thankfully for Scream fans, Dewey remained a good guy and returns for the latest film where he's reunited with Sidney and Gale to find out what's going on in Woodsboro as a new killer emerges.

Star David Arquette had his own say on spoilers too, telling Collider: "One of the exciting parts of this film is that, and one of the things I love, is when people go and sort of have a fresh experience and they can watch the previous four films and then see this new Scream and sort of have a fresh experience without any spoilers."

The latest film has had positive reviews — check out our Scream (2022) review.

Scream is now playing in cinemas (check out our new movies in 2022 guide for more films to enjoy.