Secrets of the Spies: exclusive first look at the new espionage docuseries

Secrets of the Spies will delve into the world of espionage. Pictured: Former MI6 agent, Kim Philby.

Secrets of the Spies is a brand new docuseries coming to BritBox UK that's set to expose the covert world of espionage, and we've got an exclusive first look at the new series!

In our exclusive preview, we learn more about what the life of a spy is like from former MI6 officer, Matthew Dunn. In the clip, Matthew explains some of the criteria MI6 looks for during recruitment and what it's like working under an alias.

Describing the experience like being an actor, Matthew says: "It is like acting, maybe that's one of the criteria they look for, natural actors. Obviously, the difference being, at the end of a performance, the actor takes his or her costume off and that's it.

"Whereas, as an intelligence officer, you're living that role for however long the operation lasts. At peak, I had 14 aliases, so you have to have answers ready to hand in case you get caught out."

You can watch the clip below:

A summary of the series from BritBox UK reads: "Secrets of the Spies delves deep into a world of secrets and lies; from James Bond to Ian Fleming, Kim Philby to Sergei Skripal… the world of espionage is one of blurred lines where fact is often stranger than fiction; a world of murder, betrayal, romance and duty.

"This compelling series will explore the rarified world of spies, covering everything from Cold War defections and covert assassinations to sophisticated cyber attacks. It will investigate recent cases and current methods while exploring the history of espionage, both fact and fiction — and everything in between."

To explore this fascinating world, Secrets of the Spies will feature interviews with former spies and their family members, police officers, forensics experts, historians, authors and others who will all offer up their unique perspectives on espionage.

The series has been produced by ITN Productions, the company behind BritBox UK's Secrets of the Krays and Feel the Noise: The Music that Shaped Britain.

A trailer for the new series was released in early February, teasing some of the topics set to be covered in the show, which you can see below:

Secrets of the Spies starts streaming exclusively on BritBox UK on Thursday, March 10.