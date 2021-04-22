'Secrets of the Krays' — everything you need to know about the new BritBox documentary

Secrets of the Krays explores the lives of criminal twins Ronnie and Reggie Kray.

Secrets of the Krays is a brand-new documentary series that promises to give new insight into the lives of two of Britain's most notorious criminals.

The miniseries is BritBox UK's first factual commission and will paint an in-depth picture of Britain in the 1960s, where Ronnie and Reggie Kray managed to create their criminal empire.

You'll be able to watch Secrets of the Krays on BritBox in the UK from May 13, 2021.

There's currently no word as to whether the show will be available on BritBox in the US.

How many episodes of Secrets of the Krays are there?

Secrets of the Krays is three episodes long.

What is Secrets of the Krays about?

Produced exclusively for BritBox by ITN Productions, Secrets of the Krays is concerned entirely with uncovering new details about the Kray twins. The show will examine key moments in the brothers' lives and take a look at how their criminal enterprise overlapped with the British cultural revolution in the 1960s.

BritBox promises revelatory interviews with some of the people who knew the Kray twins best, including: former gang members, journalists, their lawyers, relatives and family friends as well as celebrity photographer David Bailey and some of the police officers involved in finally bringing them to justice. Some of them, like key gang member Micky Fawcett, have never spoken publicly before.

We'll also get a look at some never-before-seen artefacts from the Krays' private lives such as Reggie Kray's personal photographs and his scrapbook of their crimes, MI5 files on the brothers, unpublished manuscripts from former members of the Firm, a poem Ronnie wrote for his brother, and audio recordings from prison.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! Make sure to check back, as we'll keep this guide updated with any extra detail!