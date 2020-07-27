See America with Megan Rapinoe on Aug. 1 on HBO

HBO has announced that Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe will premiere at 10 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The U.S. Women's National Team star (and all-around badass) will be joined by U.S. Rep. Alexandrea Ocasio-Cortez and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones (of the 1619 Project) and comedian and talk show host Hasan Minhaj for "a spirited dialogue with these change-makers aiming to help shape the ongoing cultural conversation that has been taking place during this significant time in our country’s history."

The special will be available on HBO and HBO Max.

"It is an honor to host a show with a critical conversation between some of America's most innovative thought leaders,” Rapinoe said in a press release. “I am so thankful to HBO for providing such a powerful platform for this important dialogue."

The 35-year-old Rapinoe has been a member of the U.S. Women's National Team since 2006, with 52 goals in 168 appearances for the soccer team. She won the Ballon d'Or Féminin as the best FIFA Women's Player in 2019. The U.S. Women's National Team has won the previous two FIFA Women's World Cup events, in 2015 and 2019. She's also a staunch supporter of LBGTQ rights and founded a gender-neutral lifestyle brand with several of her teammates.