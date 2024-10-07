Showtrial fans are in agreement on THIS character as they praise 'quality' show

The new season of Showtrial has launched on BBC One, and viewers are raving about one character's performance after the first episode.

Season two of Showtrial landed last night (Sunday, 6th October) with Michael Socha and Adeel Akhtar in the starring roles.

The first episode was high drama, depicting a high-flying activist being fatally injured in a hit-and-run. Moments before he passes away, he identifies his killer as serving policeman Justin Mitchell (played by Michael Socha). Fans quickly commented on how powerful Socha is in the role, calling him and Akhtar 'excellent'.

'Another quality story, once again, the defendant is a really interesting character,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

'Big fan of both Michael Socha and Adeel Akhtar and they are excellent as always. Like the first series there is plenty going on and it grips you from the start.'

While another said, 'Glad Michael Socha gets his chance as a leading actor in this, he’s a great actor and it’s his time to shine.'

While another wrote, 'I am one episode into BBC’s second series of #Showtrial Adeel Akhtar and Michael Socha are absolutely brilliant.'

While another viewer praising the performance wrote, 'Michael Socha is great in this - between his performance and the always brilliant Adeel Akhtar it’s more than enough to keep me watching.'

Akhtar has also impressed viewers as anxious solicitor Sam Malik.

Another fan wrote on the social media platform X, 'Adeel Akhtar is a top actor, was brilliant in Fool Me Once, and already looks quality in #showtrial... But he'll always be the guy from 4 lions who did this,' alongside a gif of the actor earlier on in his career.'

To which another fan responded, 'He was amazing in #Sherwood too.'

Tune in next week to see what's next for the duo.

Showtrail continues next Sunday evening on BBC One at 9 pm