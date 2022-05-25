Silent Witness fans devastated after Nikki Alexander opens up about her past

Silent Witness fans were devastated after Dr. Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) opened up about a stillbirth she had when she was younger after a case brought up an unexpected connection.

In the most recent episode of Silent Witness season 25, DNA evidence meant that Tom Faulkner (Matthew Gravelle) was identified as a suspect in the Health Secretary murder, and it turns out he was Nikki's ex-husband and father of their stillborn child so it brought up some very painful memories for her.

Speaking to Jack Hodgson (David Caves) about Tom and what she went through, Nikki revealed: "We were having a baby and I lost it. It was a stillbirth at eight months. It was devastating, I spent my 21st birthday in hospital.

"When I got out, I knew it was over with Tom, I just wanted to be on my own and start again. Wipe the slate. He lost his child and then he lost me, and I barely looked around to see if he was still standing."

Nikki and Jack had an emotional heart-to-heart last night. (Image credit: BBC)

Due to this traumatic event that broke apart Nikki's relationship with Tom, the forensic pathologist felt she owed it to him to try and prove his innocence given the fact she'd treated him so coldly, as he claimed he had nothing to do with the murder and had even been set up.

Of course, Silent Witness fans had no idea that Nikki had ever been married as this is the first we've seen of Tom, so they were devastated to learn about her past. Many took to Twitter to comment...

Who else wanted to reach through their TV screen and give Nikki the biggest, tightest hug?? 🥺💔 [in reference to the baby story] #SilentWitness #SilentWitness25May 24, 2022 See more

After tonight’s revelation I’m in awe of how much Nikki has managed to achieve. @EmiliaFox powerful and emotional storylines tonight. You portrayed it so brilliantly, it couldn’t have been easy. You’re dedication to Nikki and the show is phenomenal. #SilentWitnessMay 24, 2022 See more

the fact that nikki was pregnant with her husband's child at 20, lost it, and carried that guilt her whole life? #silentwitness just adding to nikki's trauma, because she didn't just lose her first family (her mum, her ab*sive dad), but she lost her second chance at a family too.May 24, 2022 See more

Oh nikki please let jack in,that bench scene was so sad😪 #SilentWitness25 #SilentWitnessMay 24, 2022 See more

Silent Witness fans have been on a bit of an emotional journey recently, as they were also concerned for Jack's health following some subtle clues. With Nikki and Jack growing closer, and dark truths coming to light, it's hard to know what's in store for the leading duo.

Meanwhile, Sam Ryan is still on the case and we're not sure whether she can be trusted, especially as Nikki already has concerns about her. But is she right to be suspicious of the newcomer?

Speaking to What to Watch, actress Amanda Burton told us that returning to the Silent Witness set felt like "coming home", adding: "It was genuinely a really, lovely thing to step into Sam's shoes again and to catch up with who she is now and where she is in her life.

"I loved the fact that she was still very much pioneering and busy and connected — that meant a lot to me."

Silent Witness continues on BBC1 on Monday, May 30 at 9 pm. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.