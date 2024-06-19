Silent Witness star Emilia Fox's detective drama gets release date

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox will return for a second series of her detective drama Signora Volpe, with the three-part series released on Monday, July 29 on Acorn TV in the UK and US.

The hugely popular actress, best known to millions of Silent Witness fans as Dr Nikki Alexander, will be back as disillusioned British spy Sylvia Fox.

Seeking a quiet life in beautiful Italy, Emilia's character finds solving murders just too tempting.

Emilia Fox plays a former spy turned sleuth in Signora Volpe (Image credit: Acorn TV)

Teasing the plot, the makers say: "At the end of season one, having fallen in love with Italy and re-established bonds with her sister Isabel (Tara Fitzgerald – Game of Thrones, Belgravia), Sylvia decided to resign from her job at MI6 and start a new life in Umbria. But old habits die hard, and though Sylvia might have left her job at MI6 behind, her unique skillset and appetite for solving mysteries remain undiminished. Over the course of season two, she finds herself investigating the murder of a pillar of the local community, and going undercover for MI6 at a perilous house party by the lake. Then, a dead man comes looking for vengeance, and Sylvia’s family have to race against time to save her life."



Tara Fitzgerald plays her sister Isabel (Image credit: Acorn TV)

During the series, Sylvia is joined by her extended family while her relationship grows with the dashing Carabinieri Capitano (Giovanni Cirfiera – American Crime Story; The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Queen of the South). However, as she keeps interfering in his investigations he finds himself emotionally torn by her involvement.

Meanwhile, Emilia is busy working on Silent Witness season 28. The next series of the BBC One hit is now in production and heading our way in early 2025.

Signora Volpe is created and written by Rachel Cuperman (Midsomer Murders) and Sally Griffiths (Midsomer Murders). Signora Volpe is released on Monday, July 29 on Acorn TV in the UK and US with a co-premiere on BBC America. New episodes air Mondays through August 12.